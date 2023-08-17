Speedway Racing Odds on Offshore Platforms: Understanding the Lines

Motorsports can be the most exciting and exhilarating live sports for spectators with frantic overtaking and meticulous pitstops across various global circuits. These often test the resolve of the cars, the drivers, and the teams plotting the race strategies. Yet budding gamblers can cross the finish line with a tidy profit in Speedway Racing by using the motorsports & nascar betting sites found here.

What is Speedway anyway?

Just to be clear, we’re talking about a specific motorsport here. Speedway is a motorcycle sport where specially constructed bikes with just one gear and no brakes race around a small circuit (which can be on various terrains or surfaces) for numerous laps. Typically they reach speeds of around 70mph, which is much slower than, say, Formula 1 but still faster than domestic journeys made on your daily commute. The origin of Speedway racing is contested with both the US and Australia claiming that they invented the sport. However, contemporary Speedway belongs to the likes of Poland and Latvia as they have emerged as top nations in the sport.

Outright winners

One of the simplest bets for Speedway racing is the outright winner market. This is where bettors hedge their bets on which individual racer they believe will win a specific race or overall competition. (Important to note that there can be several races in a single Grand Prix event). Some sportsbooks even offer security on their bets by offering each way and some reward if their selected racer finishes in the top three. This works just like in horse racing.

Head-to-head betting

Sometimes bettors might not want to bet on the outright winner of a race or event. It could be that Bartosz Zmarzlik is unstoppable, has the best motorcycle, and simply won’t disappoint a home crowd in the Polish Grand Prix. Therefore rather than betting on minuscule odds for his eventual win, head-to-head betting becomes a viable option.

This works where you select two racers from the field and opt on which one you think will finish better or ahead of the other. It adds an interesting dynamic if there’s a runaway leader in a motorsports season. You can even add in variables like how many other competitors will be between the two cars finishing positions, making for lots of flexibility in custom-made bets.

Team Bets on Speedway

There are some events throughout the Speedway calendar which see specific teams compete against each other. Usually compromised of two or three drivers (with only two racing at a time). One notable example is the Speedway of Nations tournament where countries battle it out on the track. These events are good as you can bet on a collective of racers rather than just one. However, in 2023, Poland is always buoyed by Bartosz Zmarzlik so good luck finding decent value odds on a Polish victory.

Such events are often determined by points tallies, so bettors can even wager on how many points a team will earn throughout the tournament.

Why do I need to use an offshore platform?

The easy answer here is, you don’t. It’s just that offshore platforms tend to have more markets available for Speedway racing. UK-based sites don’t have a lot of it because Speedway is very much a minority interest sport in the country. Whereas US sites are fighting to just exist, meaning that they’re more likely to concentrate on key market drivers like casino games, American Football, and Soccer betting.

Sites based in Eastern Europe tend to offer a lot of markets for Speedway because the sport is a lot more popular in countries like Poland and Latvia because they tend to be very good at it.