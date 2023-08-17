Buyer Beware: What To Watch Out For When Purchasing A Used Car

Are you in the market for a used car? It’s an exciting time, but a big purchase. Cars make our lives so much easier – getting to work, taking the kids to school or running errands. They can reduce your commute time significantly compared to public transport, and you can also use them to cart the shopping, goods and other essential items from A to B. However, buying a used car comes with some element of risk. You can never be sure that you’re not buying someone else’s problem when purchasing a used car. However, there are certain things to watch out for, which this informative article will cover. Read on so you’re fully prepared when shopping for your used car.

Arrange a Pre Purchase Inspection

You should find a trusted mechanic and ask them to complete a pre-purchase inspection. You can request this from the seller, take the car to the mechanic, or ask them to come out to the car yard or the private seller’s property. They will inspect the car and report its mechanical suitability and condition. The report may find nothing of note or some easily rectified faults or even significant problems. Regardless of what the inspection reveals, by simply getting it done, you can arm yourself with all the information required to make a well-informed purchasing decision regarding the used car.

Check For Tyre Wear

It’s crucial to have top-quality tyres with plenty of treads to keep yourself and your passengers safe on the road. As a tyre’s rubber degrades and ages over time and with heavy use, the chemical bonds that keep the rubber tightly together will slowly wear out. As a result, the tyres become hard and then lose their grip or can even crack or crumble.

Driving on perished or bald tyres is incredibly unsafe, as they can blow out, and you can lose control of your car. Worn-out tyres will also make the car’s braking less efficient, a significant road hazard.

When inspecting a used car, check for the above signs of worn or balding tyres. Look for cracks, and you can also check the wear gauge, which indicates how much life is left in them. If they show obvious signs of wear and tear, either ask the seller to replace them or continue your search for the perfect used car.

Check if the Vehicle Has Been Written Off

By law, a seller must declare if the vehicle has been written off before, even if it was a repairable write-off. However, some sellers will attempt to avoid this requirement if they’re dodgy. You can search the vehicle’s registration or VIN on databases which will inform you if the car has been written off before. If it has – walk away quickly and find another used car to consider.

High Odometer Readings

Ideally, you’ll want a model with a low odometer reading, preferably under 100,000 km, when purchasing a used car. This means that there should be plenty of life left in the vehicle and that it will last longer while you own it. The higher the odometer reading, the riskier the purchase is. There are some exceptions to this. For instance, different models have a reputation for longevity, provided they receive regular servicing and maintenance. Speaking of that…

Check for a Full Service History

When inspecting used cars and talking to salespeople or private sellers, you’ll want to ask if the car has a full service history. Most should receive a service every six months or 10,000 km – whatever comes first. This means that the car has been kept in good running order and has had fluids and filters replaced, and the rest of its performance checked for safety and quality. The exception to this is if you’re buying a used hybrid or electric vehicle, as hybrids only require a service once a year, and electric vehicles mainly require tyre inspections and battery checks.

Watch Out for Rough Handling or Concerning Sounds

When taking a used car for a test drive, be on the lookout for any rough handling issues or concerning signs such as grinding between gear changes, clunks or knocks from the engine. This can indicate serious issues with the suspension, transmission or engine.

A Used Car Conclusion

This helpful article has shared what to watch out for when purchasing a used car. Follow this advice to make a sensible decision for your purchase.