Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International | Shriners Children’s 200

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions (AMTS)

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Tony Raines

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 929

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 15th

Team Championship Point Standings: 17th

Notes of Interest:

Fitting In: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Pennzoil 150 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

The race signifies the fifth race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization.

Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in the Finger Lakes region of New York, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports.

Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 23rd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.

AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.

AM Minute: Last weekend was another busy summer weekend for AM Racing.

In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, the team’s ARCA program was a few miles down the road at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

ARCA Menards Series rookie Christian Rose qualified his No. 32 West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang eighth and worked throughout the race to improve the handling of his race car, plus rebound from a late race spin to finish 10th at the checkered flag.

In AM Racing’s Dirt Division, Austin Wayne Self was back in action at Fairgrounds Raceway in Boone, N.C.

Thanks For Your Support: With more than 66 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1.

AMerican Heroes: NASCAR and its fans have always put Patriotism and American Pride at the forefront of every race weekend. That same passion runs just as deep at AM Racing, a team whose family lineage is deeply rooted in the Armed Forces and First Responders workforce.

We’re a team whose blood bleeds Red, White and Blue every day, which is why we are proud to launch, AMerican Heroes.

At AM Racing, it is our mission to recognize and highlight the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every day, as well as honoring and paying respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

We are a nation that is united by one flag, which represents all the liberties and freedoms that we would not be able to enjoy without the sacrifices of those willing to answer the call.

Continuing with Watkin Glen this weekend, AM Racing will carry the AMerican Heroes livery, which will continue for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series seasons.

The team will work to salute all the men and women, past and present, who truly deserve the title of Hero, every weekend.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Watkins Glen International Road Course Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Shriners Children’s 200 will mark Moffitt’s second start at the eight-turn, 2.45-mile road course.

In his previous effort, Moffitt delivered a track-best of 26th after starting ninth for Our Motorsports during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

In addition to his lone Xfinity Series start at WGI, Moffitt also has one NASCAR Cup Series start during the 2017 season, driving for BK Racing.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a road course, Moffitt has made 19 starts throughout his career earning one pole, one top-five and three top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 23.1.

Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 106 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 30 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.4.

He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing.

In addition to 103 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course | Pennzoil 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team chased their seventh top-10 finish of the season.

With decent speed in practice, the team qualified 23rd but utilized the race and strategy to propel them forward to capture a 10th-place finish at the checkered flag for their seventh top-10 finish of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

In 22 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, seven top-10s, 14 top-15s, 16 top-20s and an average finish of 16.0.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 121st NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his third at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

In his previous 120 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 28 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).

Brett Moffitt Quoteboard:

On Watkins Glen: “It has been a while since I’ve raced at Watkins Glen, but I always enjoy running there. It is a fast road course with unique elevation changes and a bus stop. I feel really good about heading back to another road course with our AM Racing team, especially after a top-10 finish last weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

“I feel like we learned a lot as a group that can only continue to enhance our performance on the track this weekend and perhaps with a strategy, we can inch forward towards a top-five or maybe even a win on Saturday afternoon.”

On 2023 Season Outlook: “We have just passed the halfway point of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, and I feel we have much to be proud of. Our team has strengthened as the season has marched on, and I believe the results have showcased that.

“We have rebounded from the hiccups that we had from the two prior races and bounced back with a top-10 finish last weekend. We are reenergized and ready to head to Watkins Glen and fight for more than a top-10 finish.

“With the Playoffs on the horizon, we are doing everything in our power to either point our way in or fight our way into Victory Lane so we can take up one of the coveted 12 spots and really bring some attention to our AM Racing team.”

Race Information:

The Shriners Children’s 200 (82 laps | 200.9 miles) is the 23rd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Qualifying is set to immediately follow practice beginning at 11:00 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later that afternoon, shortly after 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt, Christian Rose and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series and Dirt Modified seasons respectively.