Advanced Drainage Systems partners with Caesar Bacarella at Daytona

MOORESVILLE, N.C (August 21, 2023): Advanced Drainage Systems is partnering with NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner/Driver Caesar Bacarella and Alpha Prime Racing for their first primary sponsorship next weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Bacarella, a Florida native and owner of Alpha Prime Apparel and Alpha Prime Supplements has turned into a superspeedway specialist for Alpha Prime Racing, with his last event resulting in a career-best 6th place finish at Talladega Superspeedway.

Brian King, EVP of Marketing and Product Management for Advanced Drainage Systems is excited about hitting the high banks in one of their key states for the first time.

“Florida is home to many of our associates and customers, so when we learned about this partnership opportunity, we knew it would be a great fit,” King said. “At ADS, we manage the precious resource of water, and Florida is a critical place for watershed protection, which is why we are committed to communities across this great state. We look forward to attending this event and know Caesar will give it his all on the track.”

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world’s most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and onsite septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry’s largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. The company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS’ water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the company’s website at www.adspipe.com.