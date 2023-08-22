Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Lamborghini Super Trofeo Team Heads to VIRginia International Raceway to Continue Championship Battles

(Alton, Vir.) Aug. 22, 2023 — Following an impressive weekend for the entire Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti) stable at Road America, the team now heads to VIRginia International Raceway focused on the Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) class championship battles.

AN UNSTOPPABLE PAIRING

Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal continue to prove perfect on the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo season after capturing their fifth and sixth wins of the year at Road America. Now, the pairing who appears to be nearly unstoppable returns to VIRginia International Raceway, the site to which they clinched the 2022 PRO Championship title, leading this year’s championship by 33 points ahead of second place.

LOOKING FOR THE BREAKTHROUGH

With a promising showing of speed at Road America, collecting pole position for the doubleheader weekend, Ryan Norman has set his next breakthrough in his rookie Lamborghini Super Trofeo season: a win. Although victory has eluded the Ohio-native driver by inches, Norman is now focused on challenging for his first LST victory at VIRginia International Raceway while also trying to move into the second position of the points standings – currently only one point behind in third.

MOMENTUM IS KEY

With a successful weekend in the books at Road America, including a class win, Nate Stacy shifts focus to VIRginia International Raceway set to capitalize on the momentum built between he and co-driver Nick Persing. This time Stacy will return to the PRO class for the VIR doubleheader weekend as a solo driver though with Persing unable to attend the VIR weekend.

POISED FOR SUCCESS

Continuing to improve each weekend on track, Graham Doyle achieved his first LB Cup victory at Road America. Doyle has shown what he is capable of, adapting to each new track he encounters. As VIR will be another new track for the 17-year-old rookie, Doyle is ready to show that he is a proven competitor in the LB Cup field and will continue to fight for the top step of the podium.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo schedule at VIRginia International Raceway begins with practice on Friday, August 25th at 9:40 a.m. ET. followed by qualifying to set the field for both races on Saturday, August 26th at 9:25 a.m. ET. Race 1 of the LST doubleheader weekend at VIR is set for Saturday, August 26th at 2:35 p.m. ET and Race 2 is slated for 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 27th with Peacock broadcasting all coverage live for both races.

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 WTRAndretti (PRO)

“The WTRAndretti team is firing on all cylinders right now with success across all categories and with all cars, we hope to keep this winning momentum going to VIR. Of course, the competition is keeping the pressure on us, so we need to remain focused and execute to the best of your ability.”

“VIR is one of the trickiest circuits in the country for both getting the race car set-up correct and driving on the limit. The challenge is exciting, and we look forward to this year’s return.”

Danny Formal, No. 1 WTRAndretti (PRO)

“We’re heading back to VIRginia International Raceway, it’s my second favorite track in the country. We had great success last year – we won our championship here with two rounds to spare – and it was a fantastic event for us last year. I’m super excited to head back there and try to continue the streak, really wanting to win every race this year. The WTRAndretti team has given us a fantastic race car. The No. 1 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Palm Beach has been phenomenal this year.”

Ryan Norman, No. 84 WTRAndretti (PRO)

“Really excited for VIR race weekend! We showed so much pace in Road America and even though Race 2 didn’t go to plan at the end we have a lot of great things to build on going into this race weekend. I have had lots of success at VIR so will be looking to continue challenging for the win and hopefully things fall into place.”

Nate Stacy, No. 8 WTRAndretti (PRO)

“Coming into this weekend I have a very unique situation, with Nick unable to join us due to a scheduling conflict. I will return to the Pro class as a solo driver. While I’m excited to get to drive solo in a car once again, I’m sad to not have my co-driver joining me for the weekend. Regardless, we will push forward and try and get the best result possible at VIR!”

Graham Doyle, No. 10 DEX Imaging with WTRAndretti (LB Cup)

“I believe after Road America we saw some really great successes. I got my first win and a podium on the second day, so a double-podium weekend! I am going to try and carry this momentum through and try to stay on the podium to keep my streak alive. I learned a lot more about the setup of the car, how the car feels and changes based on the track and everything that goes into it. I really believe at a new track like this, with time spent on the simulator and working with the team for my fourth weekend, I am knowing the car much better and able to set myself up for success.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI’S DRIVER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM.

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Wayne Taylor Racing, now with Andretti Autosport (#WTRAndretti), is a leader in sportscar racing, recognized worldwide for fielding championship winning racing efforts since 2007. WTRAndretti has run a stable of championship winning cars and drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for over half a decade, forming the basis of their Driver Development Program. Since its inception in 2015, the team has clinched eight North American PRO Driver, Team and Dealer Championship titles, fielded the first woman World Finals race winner and became the overall 2017 Champions at the World Finals in Imola, Italy. WTRAndretti’s Driver Development program has grown into interim classes and series as it evolves to encompass a greater variety of skill and experience levels. WTRAndretti currently fields a GTP program with it Championship winning No 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 effort as well as GT3 programs in both the IMSA Michelin Endurance Championship and Fanatec GT World Challenge with Harrison Contracting Company, Acura, Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Racers Edge Motorsports.

For more information on Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport’s Driver Development Program and how to get involved, contact Travis Houge at info@waynetaylorracing.com.