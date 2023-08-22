When Is It Time to Replace My Car’s Water Pump?

Car and truck engines get hot quickly, and a water pump is a crucial piece of equipment that helps keep those temperatures in check. It circulates coolant throughout the radiator and engine to absorb excess heat. Without an operating water pump, your car will not work. Here are a few signs it’s time for a water pump replacement for car performance.

Excessive Mileage or Age

Most modern water pumps last between 60,000 and 100,000 miles. This can vary widely depending on the type of driving you do, but it provides a good guideline. To be proactive, it’s a good idea to replace your water pump at 100,000 if you haven’t already.

Whining Noises

Water pumps are connected to your engine by a belt which provides the power necessary for operation. This belt can wear out over time and must be replaced when it does. You may notice buzzing sounds or whining noises when it begins to stretch and lose grip on the pulleys. This is a good indication that it’s time to replace the belt and water pump.

Signs of a Coolant Leak

Coolant leaks can indicate a problem with your 2013 Prius water pump. No matter what type of vehicle you drive, if you notice any of these signs of a coolant leak, it could be related to a bad water pump.

Your Car Overheats

An overheating engine is a sure sign that something is wrong with its cooling system. Keep an eye on the temperature gauge to catch problems before they cause serious damage. If your car overheats, stop driving it immediately. Extreme temperatures and pressure can cause burns if you try to open a radiator while it is overheating, so you should wait until it cools down to locate any leaks.

Coolant Spots Under the Car

Drips or small puddles of coolant in your parking space are a good indicator of a leak. If you always park in exactly the same spot, you may even be able to spot where they are coming from in the engine.

A Sweet Smell Coming From the Engine

Car coolant has a very sweet smell that is often noticeable when leaking. It may be stronger if it drips onto hot engine components while the car is running.

Corrosion or Residue Near the Water Pump

Many water pumps develop minor gasket or seal leaks. These can let small amounts of coolant seep out onto the water pump’s exterior surfaces and produce a filmy residue. It may also cause corrosion of metal components. If you notice these, it’s a sign that your water pump is on the way out and needs to be replaced.

Use High-Quality Replacement Parts

Whether you plan to replace a Ford Fusion or Kenworth t680 water pump, it is important to use high-quality replacement parts. This will ensure your new water pump functions seamlessly and keeps your car or truck on the road longer. When you need a new water pump, shop online to get premium aftermarket car parts shipped directly to your home.