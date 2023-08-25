Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Daytona International Speedway August NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | Wawa 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): Wawa Dragon Burst Recharger

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Tony Raines

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 718

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 15th

Team Championship Point Standings: 17th

Notes of Interest:

Fitting In: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Friday night’s Wawa 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The race signifies the sixth race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization.

Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in the Finger Lakes region of New York, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: AM Racing and driver Brett Moffit welcome Wawa as the primary partner for Friday night’s Wawa 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

As part of their relationship with AM Racing, Wawa will promote its “Recharger” beverages, with Moffitt promoting the Dragon Burst flavor.

Moffitt joins Xfinity Series drivers Natalie Decker, Joe Graf Jr., and J.J. Yeley who will all promote various recharger flavors in the final superspeedway race of the season.

About Wawa: Wawa is a chain of more than 1000 convenience retail stores (over 750 offering gasoline), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

The stores offer a large fresh food service selection, including Wawa brands such as built-to-order hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, handcrafted beverages, on-the-go express case meals, Sizzlis (Wawa’s take on a breakfast sandwich) and other everyday grocery and convenience items.

Wawa Rechargers are a new product line offering an alternative to an energy drink or coffee. Rechargers are naturally caffeinated with Guayana, green coffee extract, ginseng, and coffeeberry. Customers can choose from bold, delicious flavors and lower-sugar options and customize with added immunity for the energy they need.

The Dragon Burst flavor boasts Dragonfruit Lemonade and is available iced or frozen.

Associate Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions as a major associate partner on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 24th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.

AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.

AM Minute: Last weekend was another busy summer weekend for AM Racing.

In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, the ARCA Menards Series was taking on a doubleheader weekend at Watkins Glen and the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Driver Christian Rose banked two top-12 finishes and his ARCA rookie season presses on with his second start at The Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Conversely, AM Racing’s Dirt Division was victorious again at Lake View Motor Speedway.

Overall, the Statesville, N.C.-based Dirt Division has nine victories thus far in 2023.

Thanks For Your Support: With more than 69 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Wawa 250 will mark Moffitt’s seventh start at the “World Center of Racing.”

Moffitt delivered a track and career best of second in his previous six efforts after starting 15th for Our Motorsports during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

In addition to his Xfinity Series starts at Daytona, Moffitt also has one NASCAR Cup Series start during the 2015 season, driving for Front Row Motorsports. The Grimes, Iowa native also has five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Superspeedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a superspeedway, Moffitt has made 22 starts throughout his career earning two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.8.

Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 107 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 30 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.5.

He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing.

In addition to 104 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International | Shriner Children’s 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team chased their seventh top-10 finish of the season.

With decent speed in practice, the team qualified 20th but utilized the race and strategy to propel them forward, but on their march to the front, Moffitt endured an axle issue, which sent them to the garage.

Moffitt and the team settled for a disappointing 29th-place finish.

In 23 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, seven top-10s, 14 top-15s, 16 top-20s and an average finish of 16.6.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 122nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night and his eighth on the oval at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

In his previous 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 28 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).

Brett Moffitt Quoteboard:

On Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway: “Daytona is always a crapshoot. You never know what to expect. I have been fortunate to have fast race cars when I go to Daytona, but trying to capitalize on that speed doesn’t always turn out as I had hoped.

“I am really excited to bring the same No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang that we raced at Talladega Superspeedway in April. It was incredibly fast and we dominated the race before getting collected in a late-race incident.

“I am also proud to represent Wawa this weekend and promote their Dragon Burst recharger. They have a start within a few minutes of the track and with them being the title partner for the race, I am eager to deliver them a strong finish with our Ford Mustang.

“Our goal Friday night is to win and propel ourselves into the Xfinity Series Playoffs!”

On 2023 Season Outlook: “We are past the halfway point of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, and I feel we have much to be proud of. Our team has strengthened as the season has marched on, and I believe the results have showcased that.

“We have been on a little bit of a roller coaster right now, but that will end soon. We have some excellent tracks coming up for our AM Racing team. We are reenergized and ready to head to Daytona and fight for more than a top-10 finish.

“With the Playoffs on the horizon, we are doing everything in our power to fight our way into Victory Lane so we can take up one of the coveted 12 spots and bring some attention to our AM Racing team.”

Race Information:

The Wawa 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 24th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Qualifying is set for Friday, August 25th, 2023, beginning at 3:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later that, shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt, Christian Rose and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series and Dirt Modified seasons respectively.