Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Daytona International Speedway August NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

RSS Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | Wawa 250

Fast Facts

No. 38 RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Wawa Galaxy Recharger

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Steve Addington

Spotter: Joe Campbell

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 23rd

Team Championship Point Standings: 27th

Notes of Interest:

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason, where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team.

In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Welcome Aboard: RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers Racing and driver Joe Graf Jr. welcome Wawa on board as the primary partner for Friday night’s Wawa 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

As part of their relationship with RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Wawa will promote its “Recharger” beverage with Graf promoting the Galaxy flavor.

Graf joins Xfinity Series drivers Natalie Decker, Brett Moffitt and J.J. Yeley, who will all promote various recharger flavors in the final superspeedway race of the season.

About Wawa: Wawa is a chain of more than 1000 convenience retail stores (over 750 offering gasoline), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

The stores offer a large fresh food service selection, including Wawa brands such as built-to-order hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, handcrafted beverages, on-the-go express case meals, Sizzlis (Wawa’s take on a breakfast sandwich) and other everyday grocery and convenience items.

Wawa Rechargers are a new product line offering an alternative to an energy drink or coffee. Rechargers are naturally caffeinated with Guayana, green coffee extract, ginseng, and coffeeberry. Customers can choose from bold, delicious flavors and lower-sugar options and customize with added immunity for the energy they need.

The Galaxy flavor boasts Blue Raspberry and Dragonfruit Lemonade and is available iced or frozen.

Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 69 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: ArmsList.com, AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Wawa 250 will mark Graf’s ninth start at the “World Center of Racing.”

In his previous eight efforts, Graf delivered a track-best of seventh after starting 29th for RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers Racing during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-mile or larger in length, Graf has competed in 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series races with three top-10 finishes, an average starting position of 24.5 and an average result of 25.1.

Joe Graf Jr. ARCA Menards Series Career Superspeedway Nuggets: In three career ARCA superspeedway track races, Graf Jr. has two top-10 finishes. He has been running at the finish of all three races. He holds an average starting position of 15.3 and an average result of 11th with three (3) laps led.

In 2018, Graf Jr. was involved in the closest finish in ARCA Menards Series history at Talladega Superspeedway in a photo finish.

The margin was so narrow in the 69-year history of the series, it was a statistical dead heat, the margin of victory on the computerized scoring monitors showing 0.000 seconds. Only a video replay and the photo finish camera were able to determine Graf finished second by a matter of millimeters.

Joe Graf Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 116 career Xfinity Series starts, Graf has earned three top-10 finishes, including a seventh-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2023. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 25.6.

He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of 13th last year at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt.

Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International | Shriner Children’s 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y) International, Graf hunted his second top-10 finish of the season.

After starting his No. 38 G-Coin® Ford Mustang from the 36th position, Graf made solid progress throughout the race, climbing solidly inside the top 25 and raced towards a top-20 finish before settling for a track-best 22nd place finish at the checkered flag in the penultimate road course race of the season.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 287th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Friday and his 12th at Daytona.

In his previous 285 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing.

Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 RSS Racing Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 28 Night Owl National Contractors Inc. Ford Mustang.

Ryan Sieg is set to make his 325th career Xfinity Series start overall and 20th on the oval of Daytona International Speedway.

Kyle Sieg is poised to make his 41st career Xfinity Series start and fourth at Daytona.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and Twitter (@RSS283839).

Joe Graf Jr. Quoteboard:

On Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway: “Obviously, I am very excited to return to Daytona International Speedway with my RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers Racing team. We had an incredibly fast No. 38 Ford Mustang in February, and I feel we can duplicate or improve our performance on Friday night.

“I have always enjoyed racing on the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega, but I am stoked about returning to Daytona in the Wawa Galaxy Recharger colors. The car looks great, the drink is fantastic, and I hope we can draft our performance out of the galaxy with maybe a win on Friday night.

“I appreciate the hard work of my RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers Racing team and the continued support of our great marketing partners.”

On The 2023 Season: “As we press on during the second half of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, it is essential for me to utilize what I have learned with the RSS Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing teams and apply that behind the wheel.

“August hasn’t necessarily been a good month for me in terms of results, but it has not come from the lack of effort from myself or my team. We will continue fighting hard and inch forward over the final 10 races.

“We started the year off strong but then fell a little bit. We’re slowly but steadily trying to put ourselves in a good position for the end of the summer and into the fall.

“I just need to stay focused, communicate with my team, and utilize the knowledge I’ve gained over the past three years to recover and have my best Xfinity Series season yet.”

Race Information:

The Wawa 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 24th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Qualifying is set for Friday, August 25th, 2023, beginning at 3:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later that, shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

About RSS Racing:

RSS Racing fields multiple entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series led by mainstay driver Ryan Sieg.

RSS Racing has competed in NASCAR events since 2009 from its headquarters in Sugar Hill, Ga.