SOUTHERN ELEVATOR ELEVATES PARTNERSHIP WITH ELLIS – WITH A PRIMARY SPONSORSHIP OF THE NO.43 CHEVY AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that the Southern Elevator Company will be the primary sponsor of Ryan Ellis and the No.43 Chevrolet Camaro in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023.

Not only will Southern Elevator debut as a primary sponsor in NASCAR, but they’ll do so with a big splash. The No.43 Southern Elevator Chevy will be running a special throwback scheme honoring John Andretti’s Cheerios/PopSecret Pontiac Grand Prix that Andretti raced for Richard Petty Enterprises in 2000.

Southern Elevator Company is a full-service elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization company serving North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They previously announced a multi-race secondary sponsorship with the No.43 Chevy and Ellis, which included both races at Martinsville, Darlington, and Charlotte. Darlington will be their first race as a primary sponsor.

“It’s been really cool to see how quickly this partnership has grown,” said Ryan Ellis, the No.43 Southern Elevator Chevy Camaro driver. “We just started speaking with Southern Elevator earlier this year, and I’ve gotten to know their employees well. They have a phenomenal group of people there, and everyone seems excited about this partnership – both from the team side and Southern Elevators’. I hope we can give them a great run at Darlington and grow this partnership even more for 2024! It’s also extremely exciting to be running this scheme – especially in their debut. It’s one of the more iconic schemes from my childhood, and it means a lot to me to honor everyone involved with the original car this weekend.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Ryan and his team,” said Christopher Short, President of Southern Elevator. “Being partnered with the No.43 is phenomenal for Southern Elevator and aligns with our brand. We are happy to have him on our “We are Southern” team.

DARLINGTON TUNE-IN INFORMATION:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take to the track for a full day of action on Saturday, September 2nd. Practice begins at 10:35 AM ET, with qualifying following at 11:05 AM ET.

The green flag for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway falls at 3:30 PM ET with coverage on the USA Network. Radio coverage will be on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

ABOUT THE SOUTHERN ELEVATOR COMPANY :

What we do and stand for:

We are Passionate about servicing your elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization needs so your elevators are the least of your concerns.

Our Technicians are Highly Trained and Certified and able to work on every type of problem and elevator make and model.

We treat every job with Expertise — and you, our client, with Integrity and with Unquestioned Dedication to maintaining your elevators at peak performance.

We know that Consistently High Quality of service extends the life of your elevator investment and saves you many thousands over the life of the equipment.

We are consultative in our approach, offering you Trusted Solutions at a Fair Price.

ABOUT ALPHA PRIME RACING:

Alpha Prime Racing is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owned by NASCAR driver Tommy Joe Martins and Alpha Prime Sports Founder and CEO Caesar Bacarella. The team was initially founded in 2009 under the name Martins Racing and has since grown into a three-car Chevrolet team, adding the No. 43 Chevrolet in 2023, primarily piloted by Ryan Ellis.

It was just announced on August 4th, 2023, that Ellis will compete full-time in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in his first-ever full-time NASCAR season.