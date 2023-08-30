Booze Pops back with Jeremy Clements Racing at Darlington

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is ready to cool down the start of Labor Day weekend at the Lady in Black. As Booze Pops out of Charleston, SC, returns as primary sponsor at The Track Too Tough To Tame. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will take place this Saturday, September, 2nd at Darlington Raceway.

“This last month has really been challenging for us and what better way to get back on track is here at our home track and with our great South Carolina partner Booze Pops,” said Clements.

“Having Woody and his team not only on the car but at the track to help the Fans cool down is going to make for a fun weekend. Plus, I can’t thank Woody enough for the tremendous support to JCR over the last three years as well as his dedication in giving back to our Veterans is unmatched. I can’t wait to take the #51 Booze Pops Chevy Hot Rod to the front,” Clements went on to say.

Joining Booze Pops as associate sponsors will be: RE Goodson, One Stop Convenience Stores, Fox Sports Spartanburg, Spartan Waste, Whitetail Smokeless, Matman Designs, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, E3 Spark Plugs, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Darlington Raceway

Race: Sport Clips 200

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 pm EST on USA

FAST FACTS

Best Start 12th – 5/2021

Best Finish 6th – 5/2021

17th career start at Darlington

JCR TEAM

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

ABOUT BOOZE POPS

Booze Pops from Charleston, SC was the brainchild of Woodrow (Woody to his friends, and since you are reading this that means you too) Norris, a former US Army mechanic after a tour of duty in Iraq. He was at a friend’s birthday party where he was offered a popsicle infused with alcohol. Woody immediately wondered if anything like this was available on one of America’s favorite pastimes, an ice cream truck. After researching the market, Woody learned that no ice cream men were cool enough to pass out alcohol-infused popsicles and so Woody bought an ice cream truck.

On his first trip through a neighborhood, Woody wasn’t sure if his idea would be a hit, but when he returned for a second trip, he had everyone from Little League coaches to housewives lined up on street corners waiting on him, and Booze Pops has been bringing communities together ever since.

Booze Pops offers a menu based on customer-tested products of Adult Pops, Jello Shots, and ice cream for the kids.

They are available for corporate events, weddings, bachelor/bachelorette parties, birthday parties, block parties and more. Check them out at www.boozepop.com.