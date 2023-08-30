TPC Racing Secures a Pair of Race Wins in Dual Weekend of Competition at Circuit of The Americas and VIRginia International Raceway

TPC Racing Competitive at VIR in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama at COTA

Monoflo International Driver Chloe Chambers Wins Two of Three Sprint Challenge Cayman Races at COTA to Extend TPC Racing’s Cayman GT4 Clubsport Team Championship Lead

David Williams Retakes Porsche Sprint Challenge 992 Am Class Championship Lead in No. TPC Racing No. 237 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

Shehan Chandrasoma Competitive at VIR in Renewed Partnership with Co-Driver Nikko Reger in the No. 20 TPC Racing/Lamborghini Austin Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

JESSUP, Maryland (August 30, 2023) – TPC Racing and its lineup of four cars and five drivers put in a competitive performance in dual races last weekend at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) and Circuit of The Americas (COTA). The No. 20 TPC Racing/Lamborghini Austin Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 raced in the IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America doubleheader at VIR while a trio of Porsches carried the TPC Racing flag in the USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge event weekend at COTA.

The team’s top performer on the weekend was Chloe Chambers who rebounded from a fourth-place finish in Saturday’s opening round to win both Porsche Sprint Challenge Cayman races at COTA on Sunday in the TPC Racing No. 70 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

The victories boost to seven the series-leading total of wins Chambers has secured this season and bolstered TPC Racing’s lead in the Cayman Pro-Am Team Championship with just the season finale weekend of competition at Indianapolis Motor Speedway remaining on the 2023 calendar. TPC Racing brings a 24-point lead in the standings to the Brickyard doubleheader, 577 – 553.

Chambers raced alongside at COTA Monoflo International teammate Tillman Schmid who drove his No. 77 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 Clubsport to a weekend-best finish of sixth in Sunday’s first race.

David Williams continued at COTA his bid for the Porsche Sprint Challenge 992 Am class driver championship. With top qualifying efforts, personal-best laps and top-five race finishes at COTA in his TPC Racing No. 237 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Williams will come to the Indianapolis finale at the top of the 992 Am championship standings with 550 points, 14 clear of his nearest challenger.

At VIR, TPC Racing ran its second weekend of 2023 IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America competition with Shehan Chandrasoma, who reunited with teammate Nikko Reger for the weekend’s pair of 50-minute races.

A red flag kept Chandrasoma from posting a flying lap in qualifying for race one on Saturday, but that didn’t stop him and Reger from a charge from deep in the field to a top-five Pro-Am class finish.

The duo improved to second in Pro-Am in Sunday’s final race despite a contact incident on the opening race lap that sent Reger off course. Quickly rebounding, Reger continued in the race and joined closing driver Chandrasoma in an incredible charge to the front of the field.

Reger took the checkered flag second in the Pro-Am class but the TPC Racing team and its pair of young Super Trofeo talents soon realized the opening lap hit had serious implications.

The contact damaged and lowered the rear suspension enough that the No. 20 was unable to pass IMSA’s ride-height test in post race inspection. Although the infraction was not intentional, IMSA relegated the No. 20 team and drivers to the ninth and final finishing position in the final race results.

Despite the VIR disappointment, Chandrasoma still factors into 2023’s Pro-Am Championship standings as part of a five driver tie in fourth place with 56 points. Chandrasoma and the group trail the third-place driver by just five points.

Next up for TPC Racing is a pair of trips to Indianapolis. Chandrasoma, Reger and the No. 20 team compete in the Super Trofeo doubleheader that is part of the IMSA Battle on the Bricks Weekend at Indy, September 15 – 17.

The Porsche Sprint Challenge in turn makes its appearance at IMS as part of the 8 Hours of Indianapolis Intercontinental GT Challenge race weekend, October 5 – 7.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “I am extremely proud of the entire TPC racing team, the crew at Circuit of the Americas with Porsche Sprint Challenge and then at Virginia International Raceway for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series. Both teams did an amazing job putting competitive cars together. In the Sprint Challenge series we had Chloe Chambers with two wins over the weekend. After struggling through a couple of hurdles, she and the team got it together and pulled through for the victories. Tillman Schmid powered through a couple of setbacks but did have a good finish in Saturday’s second race, and David Williams did a fantastic job in 992 qualifying on the pole and setting some personal best times at Circuit of the Americas to retake the championship lead. At VIR the Lamborghini Super Trofeo team did a great job with the No. 20 Lamborghini Austin car with Shehan Chandrasoma and Nikko Reger. Both did an amazing job, just putting their heads down and doing it all right. In Race 1 we weren’t able to maximize that because in qualifying a red flag kept Shehan from being able to turn a flying lap. We started deep in the field but the guys never quit and finished fifth at the end. In Race 2, we were able to start the race in P3 and move forward from there. Nikko had a strong start but unfortunately got hit on the first lap in turn 4 that caused suspension damage to the car but he still continued to drive well. Shehan got in and did an amazing job driving the car from third to second. Unfortunately, due to damage sustained in the first lap incident, part of the left rear suspension on the car collapsed and we were assessed a post-race technical ride height penalty. We were dropped to the ninth and final finishing position for something that was basically out of our control.”

Statement on VIR Race 2 Penalty: “As a family run and established race and championship-winning team, TPC Racing competes with integrity and full respect for the rulebook and our competition. The fact that Shehan and the Chandrasoma family share those values of sportsmanship and fair competition is what attracted TPC Racing to their program, and we are proud to say Nikko fits right in with those values as well. The early contact incident in Sunday’s race altered the ride height of the No. 20 Lamborghini just enough for the car to not meet IMSA’s required specifications. It was completely unintentional and incredibly unfortunate, but TPC Racing has to accept IMSA’s decision and shift our focus to the remaining four races of the season. We did not start the race, or any other race for that matter in our team’s long history, with any intention of fielding a car not in full compliance with the rules. The infraction was the result of the in-race damage completely out of our control and ultimately will not detract from an otherwise great performance by Shehan, Nikko and the TPC Racing crew. We are proud to race with them all and now move forward to competing for four race wins on the final doubleheader weekends of the season at Indianapolis and Vallelunga.”

Chloe Chambers, Driver – No. 70 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 Clubsport: “So happy to get two wins Sunday after a P4 Saturday. We struggled with the setup at the beginning of the week, but the TPC Racing team worked hard at it and we got the results in the end! Thanks to them and Monoflo International for all of the support. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is up next in October for the season finale. The goal is to finish strong, win two more races and clinch the Porsche Sprint Challenge team championship for Monoflo and TPC!”

Shehan Chandrasoma, Driver – No. 20 TPC Racing/Lamborghini Austin Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2: “It was definitely an interesting one in qualifying one. When I went out, there was a red flag on the first lap so I didn’t get to do a good, timed lap before the tires were broken in and that put us all the way back for race one. We wound up finishing P5 in class, which is very good given where we started. For Sunday’s race we had a little better qualifying starting position but Nikko got punted out on the first lap on the first corner, so that put us significantly behind. But he kept is head in the game, pushed forward and I put the car in a good position.”

Nikko Reger, Driver – No. 20 TPC Racing/Lamborghini Austin Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2: “The car was amazing. We worked on it all weekend, a little progress every session, and by this race it was unreal. I came out with an awesome start in Sunday’s race. We were really rocking it, then I got three wide with some cars in turn 4 and I ended up getting punted off the road. I lost some time and position but when I got all four wheels on the tarmac we were flying. So we came back. I gave the car to Shehan in third, got a little help from a full-course yellow and we got up to P2. TPC has been awesome, Shehan and the family are amazing and I really appreciate the opportunity and I’m having fun racing Lamborghinis.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.