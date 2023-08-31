KENNINGTON READY TO MAKE HIS MARK IN CASTROL EDGE DODGE AT CTMP

August 31, 2023. The excitement is building for DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team as the NASCAR Pinty’s Series gears up for the final road course event of 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season at the iconic Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) on Sunday, September 3rd.

Kennington’s journey through the NASCAR Pinty’s Series events at CTMP has been nothing short of inspiring. A winner on the world class race circuit in 2011, his record of consistent top performances in unparalleled. In 25 previous races at CTMP Kennington has crossed the finish line in his #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge inside the top ten on 22 occasions.

Using his skill and unyielding determination, Kennington powered his #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge to an eighth-place finish at the Spring race at CTMP. The team’s performance has been on the rise as of late and they’re looking for more success this weekend to continue the climb in the overall championship standings.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weekend Race Event Preview

Saturday May 21st Green Flag 1PM

WeatherTech 200

Race 13 of 14 in 2023

This is the 26th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at CTMP

The Track:

2.459-mile, ten turn road course (51-laps)

Best finish: Winner in 2011

Career Victories: 24

Most Recent Win: Race one, Sutherland Automotive Speedway, 2022

DJ Quote:

“We’ve definitely made some gains with the Castrol EDGE Dodge as the season has gone along. This weekend we’ll take what we’ve learned so far and I think we can be even better. There’s always a great turn out at CTMP and a lot of support for us and that’s a real motivator for our team.”

TV & Live Streaming

All races are streamed live on TSN+ in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The WeatherTech 200 will air on TSN and on RDS2, date and time TBD.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/@djkracing

Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing

Website www.djkracing.ca

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/