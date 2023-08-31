TITAN CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT PARTNER WITH DAWSON CRAM AND ALPHA PRIME RACING

Titan Construction and Development, an Anaheim, California-based company, will make its sponsorship debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Saturday at Darlington Raceway.

And Titan will be entering NASCAR in a very big way.

Titan will be sponsoring the No. 44 car of Alpha Prime Racing and driver Dawson Cram in the Sport Clips Haircuts Help A Hero 200. Alpha Prime will have three cars in the race, and each one will honor NASCAR great

Richard Petty, the Cup Series’ all-time leading race winner and seven-time champion, and the Petty Enterprises team with a unique paint scheme.

Cram’s No. 44 will carry a design reminiscent of the Brawny-sponsored car Kyle Petty drove during his career.

“When Alpha Prime Racing asked us to be part of the trio to honor the King, Richard Petty, I was excited and honored to participate,” said Titan chief executive officer Mike Bradley. “He was one of my favorite drivers to watch.”

Cram, a 21-year-old from Mooresville, North Carolina, has driven seven times in the Xfinity Series but will be making his debut with Alpha Prime.

“This will be Dawson’s first chance with our team, and I’ve been really impressed by what he’s done in underfunded equipment,” said Alpha Prime owner Tommy Joe Martins. “He’s a great kid. It will be fun to have him in one of our Petty-themed cars.”

Also racing for Alpha Prime at Darlington will be Ryan Ellis in the No. 43 car. Sponsored Saturday by Southern Elevator, the car will carry a paint scheme similar to the Cheerios design raced by John Andretti when he drove the No. 43 for the Petty team.

Rajah Caruth, another up-and-coming driver, will drive Alpha Prime’s No. 45 car with sponsorship from Circle web development. Caruth’s car will be a throwback design to the Sprint sponsorship of Adam Petty’s cars.

The special Petty paint schemes were developed by Ryan Pistana, Alpha Prime’s graphic designer.

“I appreciate Titan coming on board with us,” said Cram, who also has driven in 31 Craftsman Truck Series races. “Darlington is a fun track, and it’s going to be a bonus to be in one of the Petty-themed cars. It will be a big weekend for Titan and for us.”

The race will be televised by USA Network beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.