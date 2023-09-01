Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Darlington Raceway September NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions (AMTS)

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Tony Raines

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 77

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 15th

Team Championship Point Standings: 17th

Notes of Interest:

Fitting In: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

The race signifies the seventh race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization.

Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in the Palmetto State, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports.

Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 23rd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.

AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.

AM Minute: Last weekend was another busy summer weekend for AM Racing.

In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action at Daytona International Speedway, the ARCA Menards Series was competing in their 15th race of the season from the historic The Milwaukee Mile.

Driver Christian Rose banked another top-12 finish with a competitive 11th-place finish in the Sprecher 150 on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Conversely, AM Racing’s Dirt Division was victorious again at East Lincoln Motor Speedway.

Austin Wayne Self was able to claim the pole, score the victory in the dash race and host the trophy in the feature for a clean sweep.

Overall, the Statesville, N.C.-based Dirt Division has 10 victories thus far in 2023.

Thanks For Your Support: With more than 72 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Darlington Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will mark Moffitt’s sixth Xfinity start at the iconic 1.33-mile speedway.

In his previous five efforts, he has delivered one top-10 and three top-15 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2021 Steakhouse Elite 200 when Moffitt steered to an eight-place finish after starting 13th for Our Motorsports.

Earlier this year for AM Racing at Darlington, Moffitt in his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Tim Richmond Throwback Ford Mustang contended for a top-10 finish but was collected in a restart accident. Despite the damage, the team fought back to a 20th-place finish in the Shriners Children’s 200.

In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has one NASCAR Cup Series and one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Darlington.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway, Moffitt has made 52 starts throughout his career earning one pole and 17 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.6.

Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 108 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 30 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.5.

He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing.

In addition to 104 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | Wawa 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team chased their seventh top-10 finish of the season.

Without practice, Moffitt and the No. 25 Wawa Rechargers Ford Mustang team qualified 22nd for the 100-lap race.

From the drop of the green, Moffitt quickly maneuvered forward and entered the top-10 early in Stage 1. At the conclusion of the stage, Moffitt had steered his No. 25 Wawa Rechargers Ford Mustang to fourth.

Unfortunately, while battling for more stage points in Stage 2, Moffitt would be collected in a multi-car accident. Despite the damage, a resilient performance would put Moffitt and the team back on the race track and contend for a top-15 finish until being swept in another incident in the closing laps.

With a battered race car, somehow, Moffitt returned to the race track and finished the remaining two laps to finish a respectable 18th.

In 24 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, seven top-10s, 14 top-15s, 17 top-20s and an average finish of 16.7.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 123rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night and his eighth race at the track dubbed “Too Tough to Tame.”

In his previous 122 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 28 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).

Brett Moffitt Quoteboard:

On Darlington Raceway: “Darlington Raceway is one of the more challenging race tracks on the schedule. Despite the challenge, I embrace the track characteristics and look forward to collecting another top-10 finish this weekend for everyone at AM Racing.

“We had such a fast No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang in the spring; unfortunately, we did not leave the track with the finish we deserved. Luckily, we will get another shot at it on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s been a few races since we finished inside the top-10. I want to get some momentum back on our side and propel ourselves into the Playoff with a win. We have two more races to accomplish that.”

On 2023 Season Outlook: “We are quickly approaching the homestretch of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and I feel we have much to be proud of. Our team has strengthened as the season has marched on, and I believe the results have showcased that.

“We have been on a little bit of a roller coaster, but that will end soon. We have some excellent tracks coming up for our AM Racing team. Despite our finish at Daytona, we are energized and ready to head to Darlington and fight for more than a top-10 finish.

“With the Playoffs on the horizon, we are doing everything in our power to fight our way into Victory Lane so we can take up one of the coveted 12 spots and bring some attention to our AM Racing team.”

Race Information:

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 (147 laps | 200.8 miles) is the 25th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, September 2 from 10:35 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 11:05 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt, Christian Rose and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series and Dirt Modified seasons respectively.