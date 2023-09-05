JD Motorsports and Brennan Poole teaming up with BeOne Sports, Mass St. Collective and student-athletes from the Kansas Athletics at Kansas Speedway

Gaffney, SC – BeONE Sports, a pioneering entity in the realm of sports technology, announced a groundbreaking partnership that showcases its innovative platform in tandem with Mass St. Collective and the distinguished Kansas Athletics department.

This unique collaboration marks a significant stride as BeONE Sports merges its expertise with the university’s prowess to introduce a pioneering Collegiate NIL NASCAR Xfinity race car. The debut of this initiative will take place at the Kansas Lottery 300 NASCAR Xfinity race on September 9th at Kansas Speedway.

Integral to this milestone collaboration is JD Motorsports, a prominent player in the racing arena. Additionally, this endeavor encompasses the prominent participation of eleven (11) student-athletes from the University of Kansas who will grace the race car, under the aegis of Mass St. Collective.

For collectors, this project has special significance as BeOne Sports and Mass St. Collective recently announced the release of a limited edition die-cast bookshelf version of the exact car that will drive on the track. This 1/24 diecast model of the car is available now for pre-order at www.dailydownforce.com/shop/kansas. Only 500 of these model cars will be made available to commemorate this unique collaboration.

Established in 2021, Mass St. Collective is an entity dedicated to empowering Jayhawk student-athletes by cultivating their personal brands and leveraging their name, image, and likeness.

Dan Beckler, President of Mass St. Collective, said, “Our commitment at Mass St. Collective is to unearth novel avenues that enable the expansion of our KU student-athletes’ brands through the strategic utilization of their name, image, and likeness. Partnering with BeONE Sports to feature 11 Jayhawks on a NASCAR Xfinity Series Race car is an unprecedented feat, infusing the racing industry with the essence of NIL and college athletes. The profound loyalty exhibited by NASCAR fans towards their favored brands accentuates the significance of this endeavor. The fact that this momentous debut takes place in our very own home state at Kansas Speedway adds an extra layer of significance.”

Brennan Poole, the accomplished driver of the #6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet, exuberantly conveyed, “I’m so excited to be a part of something that’s never been done before! I love Kansas and it’s going to be so cool to have the college athletes on the car and give them a ride in our fast race car!”

Beyond the realm of collaboration, BeONE Sports is committed to elevating the racing experience through pioneering technology aimed at optimizing the racetrack. Leveraging the advanced capabilities of BeONE Sports, JD Motorsports aspires to heighten its competitive edge within the NASCAR Xfinity Series by adopting comparative training methodologies across the team.

Johnny Davis, owner of JD Motorsports, asserted, “JD Motorsports is excited to partner with BeOne Sports, the Mass St. Collective and these highly-regarded male and female student-athletes. The return of BeONE Sports to our team is a testament to our dedicated efforts in helping shape this groundbreaking NIL collaboration that ushers in a new era for NASCAR.”

“We believe athletes are everywhere, and we are very excited to bring new and interesting NIL opportunities to student-athletes. The Kansas Athletics and NIL NASCAR program is a great example of collaboration and driving innovation…literally,” says Scott Deans, BeONE Sports Founder and CEO.

BeONE Sports, Mass St. Collective and the student-athletes plan on being present at Kansas Speedway on September 9. For comprehensive insights, please visit beonesports.com.

The Kansas Lottery 300 will take place at 3 pm EST on Saturday, September 9 and will be broadcast live on NBC.

About BeONE Sports:

BeONE Sports stands as a vanguard in sports training technology, rooted in the principles of biomechanics across various sports. The revolutionary “Comparative Training” methodology, integral to BeONE Sports, involves the digitization of accomplished athletes’ movements into a cutting-edge technology platform, thereby creating a repository of invaluable learning potential. This patent-pending AI-driven mobile technology empowers aspiring athletes worldwide to train alongside their heroes. Prompt feedback on technique and bodily positioning, facilitated by BeONE Sports, is redefining the nexus of NIL, enabling athletes and coaches to derive value while nurturing the next generation of talent. To delve further into this innovative narrative, visit www.beonesports.com.

About Mass St. Collective:

Mass St. Collective emerges as a pioneering force in the domain of name, image, and likeness, serving the entirety of student-athletes at the University of Kansas. Orchestrating a symphony of possibilities through generous contributions from patrons, Mass St. Collective orchestrates avenues for student-athletes to harness the potential of their NIL. These opportunities manifest as strategic collaborations with businesses and charitable entities aligned with their ethos and passions. The core mission is to instigate generational transformations for these student-athletes, while concurrently fostering personal brand development within the context of one of the nation’s most recognizable collegiate athletic programs. For comprehensive insights, explore www.MassStrategies.com.