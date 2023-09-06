JR Motorsports – Kansas Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Kansas Speedway

RACE: Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 3 p.m. ET on NBC / Radio: 3 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Huck’s Market / Accelerate Chevrolet

Sam Mayer and the No. 1 team head back to Kansas Speedway for his third career start there. Huck’s Market will be on board Mayer’s Chevrolet for their fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The young driver has tallied a pair of top-10 finishes at the tri-oval and holds an average finish of 8.5.

In 12 starts on tracks measuring 1.5 miles in length, Mayer has raced to four top-five and nine top- 10 efforts in his NXS career.

The Franklin, Wis. native scored his first career pole at a 1.5 mile surface (Charlotte Motor Speedway) in the spring of 2022.

With his fifth-place finish last week at Darlington, Berry clinched his spot in the NXS Playoffs for the second straight season.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATV’s Chevrolet

Berry’s best finish in two starts at Kansas Speedway is seventh, coming in 2022.

On 1.5-mile speedways in his NXS career, Berry has made 20 starts, winning three of them and adding eight top-five and 15 top-10 finishes while leading 301 laps. His wins came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2) and Charlotte.

The familiar colors of Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER Boats & ATVs will be on Berry’s Chevrolet again this weekend.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/NIBCO Chevrolet

Kansas has been good to Brandon Jones in the past as he has secured two wins that came in back-to-back fashion during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Jones has also recorded three top-five and five top-10 finishes in eight starts there.

With one race remaining in the NXS regular season, Jones sits 14th in the driver’s standings, two spots behind the 12th and final playoff spot.

In this race last season, Jones qualified on the pole and led four laps before finishing in the fourth position.

Crew chief Jason Burdett has called the shots for nine career NXS races at the 1.5-mile Kansas and has recorded four topfive and seven top-10 finishes.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier returns to Kansas looking to be just one spot better after having finished in the runner-up position in this event last year.

Heading into the final race of the NXS regular season, Allgaier currently sits third in the playoff standings, just 33 markers out of the series lead.

In 13 career NXS starts in Kansas, Allgaier has amassed four top fives and 10 top 10s, including five consecutive top 10s dating back to this event in 2019.

Allgaier owns one victory this season on a track 1.5-miles in length, coming at Charlotte back in May

Driver Quotes

“Kansas has been a fun track for me in the past and I really excel on mile-and-a-half tracks so I am really looking forward to getting back there and hopefully can put our No. 1 Huck’s Market Chevrolet in contention for a good finish. Last weekend did not go as we hoped or planned but I know we can capitalize on everything and move forward to Kansas.” – Sam Mayer

“We’ve been really fast all season long on the mile-and-a-half tracks and I feel really confident we will have that same speed again this weekend with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. We came really close to getting the win here last year, so hopefully we can be that one spot better and head into these playoffs.” – Justin Allgaier

“It’s good to get to Kansas knowing we’re in the playoffs, and we can start pushing for the championship. This No. 8 Bass Pro Shops team has been coming on lately, and with a good run this weekend we can set the tone for the run to Phoenix and the championship. Kansas is a different challenge than we’ve had so far this season, and I’m looking forward to competing for the victory.” – Josh Berry

“Kansas has been really good to me, and it’s one of the better tracks for me that we go to. We have one last chance to get our team into the playoffs and I have all the confidence that we can do that this weekend. I’m ready to get there and to get this weekend going. This Menards/NIBCO team is doing everything they can to make sure we unload with the speed we know we are capable of, and I know we will be good to start.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates: