Bayley Currey – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Advance

Kansas Lottery 200 | Kansas Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Friday, September 8 | Kansas City, Kansas | 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Milwaukee Mile Recap: As the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returned to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2009, Bayley Currey looked to make his sixth start in the Truck Series in 2023. Currey was pleased with the speed in his GlobalTranz Chevrolet following Saturday’s lone practice session. Qualifying on Sunday morning left the No. 41 with a 14th-place starting spot for the 175-lap race. Currey battled hard all race long, crossing the finish line in 10th, his third top-10 of the season.

Currey on Last Race at the Milwaukee Mile: “The Milwaukee Mile was a blast to race on,” said Currey. “I had such a great time in this No. 41 GlobalTranz Chevrolet Silverado. I’m so appreciative of the opportunity to come out and race fast trucks. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn these trucks and build on this strong run.”

Currey on Friday’s Race at Kansas Speedway: “I’m excited to get back to the track with our No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet,” said Currey. “It’s fun to drive these race trucks and I feel like we’re really starting to gel as a group. We’ve had some strong runs this season and I’m looking to continue that momentum as we close out the year.”

By The Numbers: Friday night’s race marks Currey’s fifth NCTS start at Kansas Speedway, with his best finish of 12th coming in 2021. In six NCTS starts this season, Currey has two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Honor a Cancer Hero: Through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation, Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet will honor cancer hero Teena Burton. Burton was a big fan of NASCAR before passing away from cancer.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.