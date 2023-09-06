Lawless Alan – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Advance

Kansas Lottery 200 | Kansas Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Friday, September 8 | Kansas City, Kansas | 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 IEDA / Niece Products of Kansas Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Milwaukee Mile Recap: Lawless Alan and the No. 45 AUTOParkit team qualified 20th for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ first visit back to the Milwaukee Mile since 2009. Alan battled in mid-pack for the majority of the 175-lap race, ultimately crossing the finish line 21st.

Alan on Last Race at the Milwaukee Mile: “I definitely learned a lot in my first start at the Milwaukee Mile,” said Alan. “Our AUTOParkit Chevrolet had speed, we were just stuck in the middle of the pack for most of the day. I’m proud of all the hard work that everyone continues to put in.”

Alan on Friday’s race at Kansas Speedway: “I’m looking forward to getting back to Kansas,” said Alan. “I have a few races under my belt at this track, and I feel like we’ve learned a lot as a team each time. Everyone in the shop is working hard; our Chevrolets have a lot of speed. I’m hopeful that we can put down a good lap in qualifying and put ourselves in a good spot for the race.”

By the Numbers: Alan will make his fourth NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Kansas Speedway on Friday night. Alan has two top-20 finishes in his three previous starts.

Honor a Cancer Hero: Through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation, Alan’s No. 45 Chevrolet will honor cancer hero Darran Dunlap. Darran was diagnosed with leukemia when she was five years old. She is now 12. They selected Lawless’ truck, because according to Darran’s twin brother Declan, Lawless has the best NASCAR name.

On the Truck: Lawless Alan’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA) and Niece Products of Kansas colors this week at Kansas Speedway.

The Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA) is a non-profit trade association promoting participation, professionalism and advancement in the independent distribution of heavy equipment.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.