Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Kansas Speedway

Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, September 10 at 3:00 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made six NCS starts at Kansas Speedway, finishing in the top 20 in all but one start.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and led 37 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Dyna-Gro Seed Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 19 NCS starts at Kansas Speedway and has earned four top-10 finishes and led 53 laps.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led 17 laps and earned two top five and five top-10 finishes.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Kansas this weekend. We had a solid run there in the spring so hopefully we can unload like we did earlier this year, continue to gain momentum and build on our program.” – AJ Allmendinger on Kansas Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made five NCS starts at Kansas Speedway and has earned two top-20 finishes in the last two races at the 1.5-mile track.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“I’m looking forward to Kansas after a tough weekend in Darlington. We’ve been working hard on our intermediate-track package. Last year we did better in the second Kansas race than the first, so hopefully we are able to take what we learned from the spring race and apply it this weekend.” – Justin Haley on Kansas Speedway

Kansas Lottery 300

Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, September 9th at 3:00 p.m. EDT on NBC

Kaulig Racing has made 15 NXS starts at Kansas Speedway and has earned four top five and nine top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, six pole awards, 17 top fives, 40 top-10 finishes and has led 553 laps.

Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made six NXS starts at Kansas Speedway, earning two pole awards, two top five and three top-10 finishes. Hemric has also led 143 laps at Kansas.

Hemric currently sits eighth in the NXS standings and has earned five top five and 13 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

“Kansas has been a really good racetrack for me over the years in all divisions. It is a place where you can move around and run the bottom or the fence. There’s a lot of stuff the drivers love that gets put back in our hands. We will also have special folks riding on both sides of the car for the Honor a Cancer Hero program, one of them being my grandmother. I look forward to getting to Kansas and hopefully having a great day in our No.10 Cirkul Chevrolet.” – Daniel Hemric on Kansas Speedway

Derek Kraus, No. 11 Hardscape Construction/Crav’n Chevrolet Camaro

Derek Kraus will make his first NXS start at Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 300.

Kraus has previously made six NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) at Kansas Speedway, earning one top five and four top-10 finishes.

In his four previous starts with Kaulig Racing in 2023, Kraus earned two top-10 finishes.

“I’m excited to be back with Kaulig Racing for a few races, and I’m especially looking forward to racing at Kansas this weekend, a track that I have always enjoyed racing at with low grip and some tire fall off. Kansas is one of those tracks where you don’t have to be the fastest on short runs if you have a good, balanced car for the long run when the tires fall off. It’s also really cool to be able to carry the Hardscape construction colors on the car this weekend!” – Derek Kraus on Kansas Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his first start at Kansas Speedway in the NXS in the Kansas Lottery 300.

Smith sits ninth in the NXS point standings with one win, five top five and nine top-10 finishes.

“Kansas is a really fast mile-and-a-half track. It’s pretty different than most, because its banking is steeper near the wall than the apron. It’s going to be important to run well and finish well with it being the last race before the playoffs start.” – Chandler Smith on Kansas Speedway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.