Diamond Door to Sponsor Ellis and the No.43 Chevy at Bristol

Bristol, Tennessee, September 5, 2023 – With great excitement, Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to unveil Diamond Door as the premier sponsor for Ryan Ellis and the No.43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevy Camaro, making its debut appearance at the upcoming Food City 300. Set to hit the track at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15th, this race marks the inaugural event of the highly anticipated 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

Diamond Door, an ASSA ABLOY company, is your one-stop shop for panel overhead doors and coiling aluminum shutter doors. Diamond Door has the most extensive range of roll-up door products in the United States. With such a diverse range of products and an outstanding design and engineering staff, Diamond Door can design and manufacture a roll-up door for almost any requirement.

While the primary focus of products is for the work truck industry, Diamond Door also designs and manufactures roll-up doors for many special applications such as point-of-purchase displays, counter shutters, military containers and pit carts, special medical equipment, pull-behind trailers, and many more. Call us with your idea, and we will help you design a solution. We use 3D SolidWorks to design your door.

“I’m really excited to welcome Diamond Door to NASCAR, especially at a venue as prestigious as Bristol,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 Diamond Door Chevy Camaro. “The partnership is a phenomenal fit with so many NASCAR fans working in the transportation industry. I’m really looking forward to meeting the Diamond Door team at the upcoming race. The racecar looks amazing, and I know it’ll shine under the lights of the “The Last Great Colosseum”! We’re really hoping to deliver a great event on and off the track for the Diamond Door group, with hopes to grow this partnership into 2024.”

“Exciting times ahead!” said Stephanie Correa, Business Director at Diamond Door. “This partnership is a testament to the shared vision and commitment to excellence. A clear demonstration of how working together can create opportunities. It is a win-win for everyone involved. Honored to support #43!”

The No.43 Diamond Door Chevy will also be sponsored by Heartbeat Hot Sauce – who has sponsored Ellis in many events throughout 2022 and 2023. Fans of Heartbeat Hot Sauce can order their products online – including a limited edition “NASCAR No.44 Red Habanero” flavor – commemorating their first race in NASCAR at Talladega last year.

BRISTOL TUNE-IN INFORMATION:

A busy day at Bristol starts at 2:35 pm ET Friday, with two practice groups hitting the track until 3:10 pm. Single-car qualifying kicks off at 3:10 pm ET, with each vehicle making two laps to set the stage for Friday night’s 300-lap event. The Food City 300 starts at 7:30 pm ET with coverage on the USA Network and radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR.

ABOUT DIAMOND DOOR:

Diamond Door, an ASSA ABLOY company, has pioneered roll-up door solutions since its inception in 1991, situated in the heart of Upper Sandusky, Ohio. What began as the production hub for dry freight roll-up doors swiftly evolved, showcasing its spirit of innovation by seamlessly integrating aluminum shutter door products into its repertoire in January 1996.

The convergence of two exceptional offerings – the robust dry freight doors (panel overhead doors) and the sleek aluminum shutter doors (coiling doors) – positions Diamond Door as the ultimate destination for all your vehicle roll-up door requisites. Beyond this, Diamond Door stands ready to craft bespoke solutions tailored precisely to your needs, employing cutting-edge design and advanced 3D modeling techniques.

Diamond Door’s influence has transcended traditional bounds in recent years, gaining a formidable presence in diverse markets through its exceptional aluminum shutter products. Today, Diamond Door is the preferred supplier for many sectors, including the work truck domain, fire and rescue services, architectural ventures, captivating point-of-purchase displays, versatile kiosks, and the toolbox and pit cart realm. The ascendancy of shutter and coiling door usage in the United States is unmistakable, underscored by the realization of their myriad advantages: elevated safety standards, streamlined installation procedures, unwavering reliability, and a holistic reduction in operational costs.

2020 marked a significant milestone for Diamond Door, as it was seamlessly integrated into the industrial door division of ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems, a globally acclaimed titan in the realm of opening solutions. This transformative union catapulted Diamond Door into a league of its own, bolstered by the comprehensive suite of world-class products and services offered by ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems. A world of cutting-edge solutions is now available, from innovative vertical lifting fabric doors to specialized food service delivery doors.

ABOUT ALPHA PRIME RACING:

Alpha Prime Racing is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owned by NASCAR driver Tommy Joe Martins and Alpha Prime Sports Founder and CEO Caesar Bacarella. The team was initially founded in 2009 under the name Martins Racing and has since grown into a three-car Chevrolet team, adding the No. 43 Chevrolet in 2023, primarily piloted by Ryan Ellis.

It was just announced on August 4th, 2023, that Ellis will compete full-time in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in his first-ever full-time NASCAR season.