Spencer Boyd Teams Up with Twang, Creators of the Original Beer Salt

Mooresville, NC (September 6, 2023) – Spencer Boyd announced today that Twang, creators of the original Beer Salt and premium flavored salt, sugar and spice blends, will be a primary sponsor for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway and an associate sponsor for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. The partnership marks an exciting collaboration that resonates with the spirit of competition, innovation, and celebration that both Twang and NASCAR embody.

“I love bringing new sponsors to our sport,” said a smiling Boyd. “This is such an iconic brand in Texas and I’m super excited to be part of their roll out to Walmart so the rest of America can taste it! The team over at Twang is amazing. They are going to love the race at the Last Great Coliseum and chances are we’ll all have some fun that weekend.”

Twang, founded by the Treviño family of San Antonio, has been adding fun and flavor to the lives of millions with its premium flavored beer salts, michelada mixes, and cocktail rimmer blends since 1986.

“We’re revving up for an electrifying partnership with Spencer in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Season,” said Edmundo Macias, Director of Marketing of Twang. “Just like the fast-paced action on the track, Twang’s flavorful offerings bring joy and excitement to food and drink enthusiasts nationwide. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our upcoming expansion into 3,500 Walmart stores across the country with our Lime & Lemon-Lime Beer Salt, and we’re eager to amplify our presence in the hearts of NASCAR fans.”

Twang’s partnership with Spencer Boyd goes beyond the racetrack. As part of this dynamic alliance, Twang will also engage fans through unique experiences and giveaways. Fans will have the opportunity to sample Twang’s wide array of products, adding a dash of flavor to their NASCAR experience. Additionally, Twang will take part in e-blast giveaways, offering fans the chance to win exclusive prizes and immerse themselves in a world of flavor with Twang.

As Twang continues to celebrate its rich heritage and legacy, this partnership marks a thrilling chapter in the brand’s story. From its humble beginnings in a garage to becoming a nationwide sensation, Twang’s journey mirrors the resilience and spirit of both Spencer and NASCAR.

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics marks the first race in the round of eight of the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series payoffs. Catch all the action on FS1 Thursday, September 14 at 9:00pm ET.