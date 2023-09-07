Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Kansas

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 31 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Resides: Mooresville, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 2nd

No. 5 HendrickCars.com Patriotic Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

DARLINGTON DUB: Kyle Larson started last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway from the 18th position in the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and wasted no time moving up through the field. He was in the top 10 by lap 27, finished the opening 115-lap stage in third and came in second in stage two. Prior to a caution on lap 311, Larson was maintaining a top-five position. Following a 10.110-second stop from the No. 5 pit crew, he earned the lead off pit road. From there, he led the final 55 laps and held off challenges on multiple restarts to earn the 299th Cup Series victory for Hendrick Motorsports.

EXTRA SPECIAL: Larson’s success in the opening race of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs locked him into the Round of 12 and earned the Hendrick Motorsports engine department its 500th NASCAR national series win. The victory is Larson and crew chief Cliff Daniels’ first Cup Series win at the prestigious South Carolina track. The 31-year-old’s victory at the track “Too Tough to Tame” tied him with Terry Labonte with 22 Cup Series career wins. Labonte’s 22nd win came 20 years ago at Darlington and was also in the Southern 500 in the No. 5.

PLAYOFF STANDINGS: With the win at Darlington, the Elk Grove, California, native gained five playoff points to give him 22 to carry into the next round. In the driver point standings, Larson ranks second (2,074), just one point behind leader and teammate William Byron (2,075).

SEASON STATS: In 2023, Larson has scored the most top-five finishes (11) and holds the series’ best average starting position (9.93). He is the second-best driver on restarts, according to data from Racing Insights. In addition, Larson has the third-most laps led (679), is tied for the fourth-most top-10 finishes (13) and holds the fourth-best average running position (11.99). The driver of the No. 5 ranks fourth in both laps run in the top five (2,473) and top 10 (3,851).

100 WITH HENDRICK: Larson’s start on Sunday at Kansas Speedway will be his 100th Cup Series race with Hendrick Motorsports. He has a 16% winning percentage (16 wins in 99 starts) with the Rick Hendrick-owned organization. The 2021 Cup Series champion has the most wins before his 100th start for the storied organization and he ranks fourth on the team’s overall win list.

COMING BACK TO KANSAS: During this year’s spring race at Kansas, Larson was leading with one lap to go in the 400-mile race when contact with another competitor on the back straightaway sent the No. 5 entry into the outside wall. Despite that, Larson was still able to post a second-place finish. The 1.5-mile intermediate oval has historically been a strong track for Larson. In his 17 starts at the Sunflower state track, he has one win (in 2021), six top-five finishes, nine top-10s and 540 laps led. Three of those top-five finishes have come in Larson’s five starts at the track with Hendrick Motorsports.

LEADING LAPS: Since the start of 2021, only five drivers have led at least 100 laps at the Kansas City venue. Larson leads the pack, pacing the field for 376 laps. When ranking his most laps led by track, Kansas stands fourth on the list (540) behind Dover Motor Speedway (899), Bristol Motor Speedway (850) and Darlington (770).

HOT AT 1.5-MILE TRACKS: In 19 starts on 1.5-mile tracks with Hendrick Motorsports, Larson leads the series in wins (five), runner-up finishes (five), top-fives (11), stage wins (13), laps led (1,791) and average finish (8.26). His 15 top-10 finishes are tied for the best mark in the series. In the Next Gen era (since 2022), Larson has scored the third-most points (366). Note: Races at Atlanta Motor Speedway since 2022 are excluded in this count of 1.5-mile tracks.

FOUR TIRES FAST: The No. 5 HendrickCars.com pit crew has the fourth-fastest average four-tire stop time of 11.244 seconds. Their four-tire stop of 9.281 seconds on lap 93 in June’s race at Nashville Superspeedway is the fourth-fastest four-tire stop of the season. The team’s five-man over-the-wall crew consists of Blaine Anderson (front-tire changer), R.J. Barnette (tire carrier), Brandon Harder (fueler), Brandon Johnson (jackman) and Calvin Teague (rear-tire changer).

HENDRICKCARS.COM IS HOME: The Kansas playoff race marks the 11th home race for the HendrickCars.com team this season. Kansas is home to five Hendrick Automotive Group dealerships. Respectively, the No. 5 driver and crew can be found in their white fire suits this weekend. For every HendrickCars.com home race this season (15 total) there is a unique hat, released the week of the race and only available for sale at the trackside merchandise haulers or available to win on HENDRICKCARS.COM. Less than 100 of each limited-edition hat will be made available to the public. This week’s Kansas hat will be revealed Thursday and can be viewed here.

RECOGNIZING A CANCER HERO: This weekend, the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation Honor a Cancer Hero initiative will take place at Kansas. Last year’s program generated over $110,000 for the cause. The No. 5 team is honoring Stephanie Kearns, a breast cancer survivor, wife, mother of two and Anaheim, California, native. Kearns’ favorite NASCAR driver is Larson and she is a long-time fan of Hendrick Motorsports. Kearns’ name will be displayed over the driver-side door in place of Larson’s to honor her brave battle.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 27 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Resides: Dawsonville, Georgia

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 19th

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

DARLINGTON DOWNLOAD: Last weekend at Darlington Raceway, Chase Elliott qualified 13th for the Southern 500. Over the course of the 367-lap NASCAR Cup Series race, the 27-year-old driver improved his position to seventh to end stage one and finished 11th in the second stage. After being mired deep in the field to start the final stage due to differing pit strategies, Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts team rallied to earn an eighth-place result for his 11th top-10 finish of the season.

PLAYOFF UPDATE: While Elliott did not make the driver playoffs this season, he and the No. 9 team are part of the 16-team playoff field for the owner championship. After the Darlington race, the No. 9 is now 11th in the owner playoff standings, three points above the elimination line with two races left until the owner playoff field gets narrowed down to 12.

LOOKING BACK: This weekend, the Cup Series heads back to Kansas Speedway. Earlier this season on the 1.5-mile track, Elliott qualified 21st and made gains throughout the race, finishing the first two stages in 13th. He powered his way to the lead in the final stage and remained out front for five laps before ultimately taking the checkered flag in seventh.

KANSAS RUNDOWN: Elliott has one career Cup Series victory at Kansas, coming in the 2018 fall race. He led 44 laps en route to the win. This Sunday, Elliott is set to make his 16th Kansas start at the sport’s top level. Accompanying his victory are six top-five finishes, nine top-10s and 202 laps led. He’s finished seventh or better in seven of his last 10 starts at the 1.5-mile venue. Elliott’s six top-five results are his second-most at a track on the Cup circuit, only trailing Dover Motor Speedway (nine).

1.5-MILE PERFORMANCE: Across 74 career Cup Series starts on mile-and-a-half tracks, the Dawsonville, Georgia, native has notched two victories (Kansas in 2018 and Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2020), collected 22 top-five finishes – eight of which are runner-up results – and 37 top-10s. He’s paced the field for nearly 1,000 laps (993) on that track length in his Cup career.

GUSTAFSON AT KANSAS: On Sunday, No. 9 team crew chief Alan Gustafson is set to call his 32nd Kansas Cup Series race. In his previous 31 starts at the track with five different drivers (Kyle Busch, Casey Mears, Elliott and NASCAR Hall of Famers Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon), Gustafson has accumulated two wins – one with Gordon (2014) and one with Elliott (2018) – 10 top-five finishes, 17 top-10s and 320 laps led.

BACK HOME: No. 9 team jackman T.J. Semke hails from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, less than 40 miles from Kansas Speedway. Before stepping on the football field at the University of Kansas in 2012, Semke was a part-time bounty hunter. The 30-year-old was a defensive lineman for the Jayhawks for three years. Semke signed with Hendrick Motorsports in October 2016.

GET UP AND GO: NAPA Auto Parts is back as the primary partner on the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend at Kansas. The Atlanta-based company’s colors have been onboard Elliott’s ride for 10 of his 15 Cup Series starts in “The Sunflower State.” Get a look at all the angles of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet here.

HONORING A SURVIVOR: Elliott and the No. 9 team will honor cancer survivor Bill Roberts as part of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation’s Honor a Cancer Hero program this Sunday at Kansas. Roberts, who was nominated by his wife Buffy, served 10 years in the United States Navy during Desert Shield and Desert Storm as a Seabee Electrician. The native of Thomaston, Georgia, who is now cancer-free, likes to give back by supporting community centers, cancer foundations, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Speedway Children’s Charities, The NASCAR Foundation and many others. Roberts’ name will replace Elliott’s above the driver-side door this weekend.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 25 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Resides: Charlotte, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 1st

No. 24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

KEEP IT ROLLIN’: After a fourth-place result at Darlington Raceway, Willliam Byron maintained his points lead as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the second playoff race in the Round of 16. Now 45 points above the elimination line for the Round of 12, Byron is looking to make a run for the championship in his career-best season. After 27 races this year, he leads the series in wins (five), stage wins (eight) and laps run in the top five (3,015). The 25-year-old driver’s series-leading 877 laps led are also a single-season career-best. He is second in top-five finishes (10, behind only teammate Kyle Larson), average running position (10.387) and laps run in the top 10 (3,996).

1.5-MILE MOMENTUM: Byron is no stranger to success on mile-and-a-half tracks during his Cup Series career. Since the start of 2021 (not counting races at Atlanta Motor Speedway since its reconfiguration in 2022), he has two wins (Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2021 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2023), two runner-up finishes, seven top-fives, and 13 top-10s on 1.5-mile tracks. In fact, in the three races on 1.5-mile tracks this season, Byron has finished no worse than third and has a 2.00 average finish – best of the field and only the 17th driver in history to hold that low of an average finish on that track length. Since the inception of the Next Gen car in 2022, he has collected 383 points at mile-and-a-half tracks, trailing the leader by only one point.

MIDWEST MOJO: Byron has 11 Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway. In his last eight starts at the 1.5-mile track, Byron has collected one pole award, two top-five finishes and seven top-10s. It is also the track where Byron has the most top-10 finishes in his Cup Series career (seven) ahead of Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway (six each). In the last five races at Kansas, Byron has led 101 laps – fifth-most in the series. In this year’s May race, Byron earned the pole position and finished third.

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE KANSAS: Sunday’s race will be Rudy Fugle’s sixth start as a Cup Series crew chief at Kansas. His first five Cup Series races at the Midwest track have resulted in one pole award, one top-five finish, four top-10s and 101 laps led with the No. 24 team. Aside from those five Cup Series starts, the Livonia, New York, native has 12 previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, with 10 coming in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. In the Truck Series, Fugle’s drivers have started from the top spot in the field on four occasions, collected two wins (2016 and 2018), five top-five finishes, six top-10s and 391 laps led. His 2016 win came with Byron, who captured his first Truck Series win in just their fifth start together.

PIT ROAD PROWESS: After 27 races in the 2023 season, the No. 24 pit crew remains in the top spot with the fastest average four-tire pit stop time of 11.071 seconds. The No. 24 pit crew consists of Spencer Bishop (jackman), Jeff Cordero (front-tire changer), Orane Ossowski (rear-tire changer), Ryan Patton (tire carrier) and Landon Walker (fueler).

RAPTOR® TOUGH: At Kansas, Byron will climb behind the wheel of the No. 24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. RAPTOR® is a durable protective coating that is designed to tolerate the toughest climatic conditions and can be applied to a wide range of items, including truck beds, lawnmowers, outdoor furniture and more. With 16 pre-mixed colors available, it’s easy to personalize anything you want to protect. RAPTOR® is available at local paint distributors, auto parts stores and online retailers. For a better look at Byron’s No. 24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, click here.

HONORING DANETTE KETCHER: The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation have partnered together for the fourth time to recognize those who have battled cancer by auctioning off the space above the driver-side door to honor a cancer hero. For this weekend, Byron will have Danette Ketcher, who was nominated by her sister, Debra Halter, riding on board his No. 24 Chevy. As a manager of a small business and her work with rental properties, Ketcher was classified as the epitome of a hero who devoted every ounce of her time and energy to giving selflessly. Her family chose to honor Ketcher on the No. 24 as it is her nephew’s favorite driver and her nomination was suggested by him.

48 Alex Bowman

Age: 30 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Resides: Concord, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 21st

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

EYES FORWARD: With just nine races left in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Alex Bowman heads to his favorite track. The driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has three top-five finishes, seven top-10s and 183 laps led in 15 starts at Kansas Speedway. In his last start there (in 2022), Bowman finished fourth and scored a stage win. His 107 laps led in the last five Kansas races are the third-most in that span.

BOWMAN ON 1.5-MILERS: Bowman has 76 starts at tracks that are 1.5 miles in length through his Cup Series career. During those races, the 30-year-old driver has tallied two wins (Chicagoland Speedway in 2019 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022), 12 top-five finishes, 24 top-10s and 588 laps led.

BEST IN SHOW: Bowman has the fourth-best average finish on 1.5-mile tracks this season. In his two starts on that track length, the Tucson, Arizona, native has an average of 7.50 after notching a third-place finish at Las Vegas in March and a 12th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. He missed the spring Kansas race with a fractured vertebra.

SET FOR THE RESTART: The 31-year-old driver ranks fifth-best on restarts in 2023, according to data from Racing Insights. That mark is second-best among the Hendrick Motorsports quartet, as teammate Kyle Larson is second in this statistical category.

HONORING A CANCER HERO: This Sunday, the No. 48 Ally Chevy will have a special guest riding along for the 400-mile event. For this year’s Honor a Cancer Hero initiative, Kenneth Chase – who was nominated by his grandson Brendon Harmon – will have his name above the door. Chase was an avid Hendrick Motorsports fan who was described as someone who “worked his tail off to provide for his family.” Chase, who passed away in August 2020 from cancer, was a Bowman fan and enjoyed watching the driver each year at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

DAY ‘N’ NITE: The No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will adorn two versions of its primary scheme during the 2023 Cup Series season. The No. 48 Ally Chevy “day” scheme will host a white base with bright plum, grapefruit, and seafoam stripes down the side. This version of the primary scheme will appear at races that take place during the day. When the lights come on over the racetrack, the black-based No. 48 Ally Chevy “night” scheme will sport a similar design to its daytime counterpart. This weekend, the No. 48 machine will have the white-based “day” scheme. Check out all the angles of the new look here.

SAVE THEM ALL: Bowman and primary partner Ally are teaming up this year to bring back the Best Friends Animal Society donation effort. This week, the duo will make charitable contributions to Leavenworth County Humane Society Inc., which serves Lansing, Kansas. Bowman and Ally will donate $4,800 to Best Friends and Leavenworth County Humane Society. Ally will increase its donation to $10,000 if the No. 48 team wins.

HENDRICK

MOTORSPORTS /

2023 All-Time Kansas Races 27 1,336 35 Wins 8* 299* 8** Poles 6 245* 6* Top 5 33* 1,223* 43* Top 10 49* 2,094* 79* Laps Led 1,685 79,002* 1,970* Stage Wins 12 91 6

*Most **Most (tie)

CLOSING IN ON 300: Following Kyle Larson’s win at Darlington Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports is just one points-paying victory away from its milestone 300th win in the NASCAR Cup Series. Twenty drivers have combined to reach the organization’s current total of 299, which is the most Cup Series wins by any team. With eight points-paying victories in 2023, the team has posted its 36th multi-win season in the Cup Series while maintaining a streak of at least two per season for the past 30 years. The organization has gone to victory lane at more racetracks (31) than any other active team.

MILESTONE MOMENTS HERE AND ON THE HORIZON: Larson’s win also marked the 500th national series victory for the Hendrick Motorsports engine shop. Another milestone is within reach for the company. At 245 pole awards, the team is just five away from 250 at the Cup level.

PLAYOFF LOWDOWN: The 2023 season marks the 20th year with playoffs in NASCAR. Including this year, Hendrick Motorsports has had at least two drivers compete in the postseason in 18 straight seasons and in 19 of the 20 postseason years. Both marks are the most of all teams. William Byron (five wins) and Larson (three wins) are in the 16-driver field. In addition, the Nos. 5, 9 and 24 teams are battling for the owner championship. Larson and the No. 5 team are locked into the Round of 12 with his Darlington triumph.

CHAMPIONSHIP COUNT: The Rick Hendrick-owned team has a series-best 14 Cup Series championships. NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inductee Jimmie Johnson accounts for half of those with seven (2006-10, 2013 and 2016). NASCAR Hall of Famer and team vice chairman Jeff Gordon racked up four titles (1995, 1997-98 and 2001). NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte (1996), Chase Elliott (2020) and Larson (2021) each have one championship for the team. Nine of those titles have come in the playoff era (2004-present).

RECORD SETTERS: Hendrick Motorsports has posted a series-best 56 wins in the playoffs. Johnson has the most with 29 victories. Among the current driver lineup, Elliott and Larson top the board with seven wins apiece in the playoffs followed by Alex Bowman with one.

POWER IN THE PLAINS: With eight wins, the team is tied for the most victories among all Cup Series organizations at Kansas Speedway. Gordon won the first race at the track in 2001 and earned three in total at the 1.5-mile oval. Johnson also posted three wins at the Kansas City, Kansas, venue. Elliott and Larson each have one triumph as well. The team’s 1,970 laps out front at the facility are also the best among all teams in the series.

HEY HEY HEY: Each of Hendrick Motorsports’ four full-time drivers are in the top nine for laps led in the past five races at Kansas. Larson’s mark of 376 laps is the best in the series over that time, while Bowman (107) ranks third, Byron (101) is fifth and Elliott (57) has the ninth-most.

SPRING REWIND: In this year’s spring race at Kansas, Larson led a race-high 85 laps and was leading on the final lap before contact took him out of the top spot. He finished second in the 267-lap race. Byron won the pole position and finished third. Elliott notched a seventh-place finish, while Bowman missed the race due to injury.

NEXT GEN NUMBERS: In the Next Gen car on 1.5-mile tracks, Hendrick Motorsports has three wins. The most recent of those victories came in March with Byron at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Since the start of the 2022 season, Byron (383) and Larson (366) rank second and third in points scored on 1.5-mile tracks.

MILE-AND-A-HALF MUSCLE: So far in 2023, there have been three races on 1.5-mile tracks (Las Vegas, Kansas and Charlotte Motor Speedway), Byron (2.00) has the best average finish in those events and Bowman has the fourth best (7.50), although he has only ran in two of those races. Across those three races, the team has one win, six top-five finishes, seven top-10s, one pole and 439 laps led.

QUOTABLE /

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his focus for the rest of the Round of 12: “I would say leading into the playoffs I had really no confidence in myself. I think having a good run at Darlington (Raceway) helps but it’s only one weekend. I’m not going to get too far ahead of myself. I want to focus on putting some solid weeks together. I know we are capable of it. We’ve done it before. I just want to remind myself that I can do it consistently and I know that we can do it consistently. There are some good tracks for us coming up and hopefully we can get that confidence up and build some momentum. We got off to a good start. I hope we can keep it rolling here at Kansas (Speedway).”

Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the No. 5 team’s task for the rest of the Round of 12: “It was such a special moment to get the win (at Darlington Raceway). I think all of us would want to spend a little more time enjoying it. As grateful as we are to have had the day that we did (last) Sunday, that’s the nature of the playoffs and we are really eyes forward to making sure we take advantage of the next nine weeks. Our work is not done. We still have a few points in Kansas and (at) Bristol (Motor Speedway) that we need to go get. We need to put our best foot forward and we’ve got to keep doing that for the next nine weeks. The job is far from complete.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the strength of the No. 9 team: “Being together as long as we have is a big deal. Because of that time together, there’s been a wide range of achievements but also disappointments. I think that you grow together through both of them, maybe even more through the disappointing days than you do through the good ones. That is a huge strength in my opinion. Just having that time together, going through those ups and downs and being able to ride that wave as middle of the road as possible is setting yourself up for success.”

Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on this weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway: “Much like Darlington (Raceway), this is another track that Chase (Elliott) was able to run at in the spring, so it’s extremely helpful to have those notes as we approach this weekend. It puts us in a better position to be able to perform at a high level and execute a good race on Sunday. It’s been a challenging year, but we’re getting closer to where we need to be and we’re still in the fight for the owner championship, so that’s top of mind right now for everyone on this team.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his outlook for Kansas: “We had a solid race last weekend at Darlington (Raceway) and it was a good showing for Hendrick Motorsports as a whole. I think we have the potential to have another solid race this weekend. Kansas (Speedway) has always been a strong track for me and Rudy (Fugle, crew chief). I think our mile-and-a-half program has been really good this season. It’s been a while since we’ve raced on that style of track, though, so it’ll be interesting to see if any of the other teams have caught up with their setups. Hopefully, we can go in there have a solid Saturday and execute on Sunday.”

Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what he expects for this weekend’s race at Kansas: “It’s going to be a tough one. Since they’ve moved this race at Kansas (Speedway) up a couple weeks, you never know what you’re going to get with the weather. Right now, it looks like it’s going to be hot and we don’t get a lot of sets of tires. Last year’s race, and even the race in the spring, it was a tire-heavy race. If there was another caution, most of us didn’t have another set of tires to get. I’m thinking we’re going to have the same thing this weekend which is fun and adds another element. I think there will be a lot of guys sliding around and a lot of guys rim-riding and hitting the wall. It probably won’t be that much different than Darlington (Raceway), just a little bit faster.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his outlook for Kansas: “I really like Kansas (Speedway). It’s one of the mile-and-a-half tracks that has multiple grooves and the repave aged really well. I have always had good speed going there and statistically it’s one of my best tracks, so we are definitely looking forward to that track. Our notebook is good there and the No. 48 team has been building really fast race cars. I am excited to get there and try to get our first win there.”

Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on preparing for Kansas with Bowman: “This Sunday is another weekend where Alex (Bowman) and I are getting our first look at a track together, but that isn’t something that discourages us. We faced the same situation at Darlington (Raceway) and had a tough night but were able to put together a really good plan to bounce back from some tough situations. This weekend, we get to go to his best track and take a swing at a place he feels really good at, which is exciting. The notebook Hendrick Motorsports has for this weekend has been good. If we just keep our same routine and execute where we know we can, there is no reason we can’t go fight for a win this Sunday.”