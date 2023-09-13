Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Saturday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made two NCS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning a top 10 and top-15 finish with AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley in the 2022 Bass Pro Shops NHRA Night Race.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three top fives, 10 top-10 finishes and led 40 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Barger Precast Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 22 NCS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway and has led 54 laps and earned two top-10 finishes, including a seventh place finish in 2022 with Kaulig Racing.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led 17 laps and earned two top five and five top-10 finishes.

“Bristol was a really good race for us last year. We had a really strong run, a top-10 finish, and I was very happy with the car. Over the last couple months, we’ve found more speed in our race cars, and I’m look forward to getting back to Bristol with the same aero package and everything as last year. I’m excited to get on track and hopefully have a strong run.” – AJ Allmendinger on Bristol Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Mountain Dew Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made two NCS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning a best finish of 12th in the 2022 Bass Pro Shops NHRA Night Race.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“The Bristol night race is one of my favorite events of the year. We had two really fast Kaulig racing cars there last year and I’m looking forward to getting on track in our beautiful Mountain Dew/ Food City Chevy. ” – Justin Haley on Bristol Motor Speedway

Food City 300

Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Friday, September 15th at 7:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made 19 NXS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway. The team earned its lone win at Bristol when AJ Allmendinger won the 2021 Food City 300, earning the NXS regular-season championship.

The team has also earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and led 126 laps at Bristol Motor Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, six pole awards, 17 top five and 41 top-10 finishes.

Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made seven NXS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway and has earned two top five and five top-10 finishes. Hemric has also led 147 laps at Bristol.

Hemric enters the NXS Playoffs in 11th, five points below the cutline. He has earned five top five and 13 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

“I’m excited to get to Bristol; the track has such interesting character as far as what it takes to get around there. The track evolves throughout the race weekend from where the rubber builds up, to what kind of versatility your car has to change lanes. I look forward to that challenge this weekend, and I know this No. 10 group is up for it. I’m thankful to be a part of another playoff run. No days off; time to go to work!” – Daniel Hemric on Bristol Motor Speedway

Derek Kraus, No. 11 Hardscape Construction/Crav’n Chevrolet Camaro

The Food City 300 will mark Derek Kraus’ first start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS.

Kraus has previously made three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning a pole award and a best finish of sixth.

In his five previous starts with Kaulig Racing in 2023, Kraus three top-10 finishes.

“I’m excited to go back to a short track with Kaulig Racing. the Bristol night race is such an iconic race, and I’m looking forward to getting our No. 11 Hardcsapes / Crav’n Chevy under the lights and continue building on our great finish from last week.” – Derek Kraus on Bristol Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Barger Precast Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his first start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS in the Food City 300.

Smith won the 2021 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) race at Bristol and earned three top fives in four starts there.

Smith enters the NXS Playoffs in sixth, three points above the cutline. He has one win, five top five and nine top-10 finishes this season.

“I’ve had a lot of success at Bristol, and I hope we can keep that going on Friday. With the playoffs starting and the points resetting, we need to take advantage of races like these where we expect to run well and compete.” – Chandler Smith on Bristol Motor Speedway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.