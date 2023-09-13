Lawless Alan – UNOH 200 Race Advance

UNOH 200 | Bristol Motor Speedway (200 laps / 106.6 miles)

Thursday, September 14 | Bristol, Tenn. | 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Kansas Recap: A mechanical issue in practice left the 45 team making repairs and required Lawless Alan to start shotgun on the field due to the unapproved adjustments. Alan and team worked hard to gain track position, but a lack of cautions left little time to regroup and make adjustments. The No. 45 ultimately ended the day in 22nd.

Alan on Last Race at Kansas Speedway: “That wasn’t the way we were hoping tonight’s race would go,” said Alan. “I appreciate everyone’s hard work – we kept fighting the whole race. We’ll regroup and come back ready for Bristol.”

Alan on Thursday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I’m looking forward to Thursday night’s race,” said Alan. “Bristol is a tough track, but I enjoy the challenge. Our team is working hard to build us a solid AUTOChargit Chevrolet, and I feel good heading into the race.”

By the Numbers: Alan will make his third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday night. Kansas Speedway on Friday night. Alan has finished on the lead lap in his previous two Bristol starts, with a best finish of 18th coming in 2021.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOChargit colors this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.