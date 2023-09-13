Danny Bohn – UNOH 200 Race Advance

UNOH 200 | Bristol Motor Speedway (200 laps / 106.6 miles)

Thursday, September 14 | Bristol, Tenn. | 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 Rust-Oleum Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Danny Bohn (Freehold, N.J.) | Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Bohn on Thursday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “Bristol Motor Speedway is a track I always felt like fit my driving style,” said Danny Bohn. “I am extremely grateful for this opportunity with Niece Motorsports and it’s extra special to have my long-term partners Rust-Oleum and AmeriFast riding along with us. I can’t wait to get back out there and see what we can do!”

By the Numbers: Bohn looks to make his third start at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday night. His most recent start at the short track came in 2021. Bohn has 35 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, with his best finish of seventh coming at Martinsville Speedway in 2020.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Rust-Oleum colors this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Rust-Oleum was founded on the principle of creating innovative products. In 1921, sea captain Robert Fergusson noticed that fish oil prevented rust from forming on his ship’s metal deck. Working with a chemist, Fergusson developed one of the world’s first rust-preventive paints and Rust-Oleum was born. Starting with just 24 colors of paint, Rust-Oleum has grown to be a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike.

Bohn’s No. 44 will also race with support from AmeriFast Supply, Inc. AmeriFast is a family owned and operated industrial distributor of products such as fasteners, hydraulic fittings, fluids, custom hoses, adhesives, electrical supplies as well as a provider of Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), Custom to Spec™ and kitting services.

