Kaulig Racing and Morris-Shea Bridge Partnership for Talladega Superspeedway

Justin Haley to drive the No. 31 Morris-Shea Bridge Co. Chevrolet ZL1

Lexington, N.C. (September 25, 2023) – Kaulig Racing and Morris-Shea Bridge Company are pleased to announce that they will team up for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at Talladega Super Speedway with Justin Haley in the No. 31 Camaro ZL1.

Alabama-based Morris-Shea Bridge Company is a leading deep foundation contractor that installs deep foundation systems for critical-commercial and infrastructure projects throughout the United States, the Caribbean and South America.

“I am incredibly proud to sponsor the Kaulig Racing 31 cup car with Justin Haley at our home track here in Talladega. Our partnership signifies a shared commitment to excellence, performance, and dedication. It is an honor to support a team that embodies hard work and passion. We look forward to an exhilarating race and wish Justin and the entire Kaulig Racing team the best of luck on the track.” – Richard Shea, CEO of Morris-Shea Bridge Co / Shea Brothers LLC

With superspeedway ace, Justin Haley, behind the wheel Morris-Shea and Kaulig Racing are looking to dig deep for the Yellawood 500. Haley has earned three top-15 finishes in the NCS at Talladega, as well as two wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

“We are so pumped to welcome Morris-Shea to the Kaulig Racing family,” said team president, Chris Rice. We always bring fast cars to superspeedways, and Justin Haley is the perfect guy to represent Morris-Shea at its home track of Talladega Superspeedway.”

The No. 31 Morris-Shea Chevrolet will hit the high-banks of Talladega Superspeedway on October 1st for the Yellawood 500. Tune in to all 500 action-packed miles at 2pm ET on NBC.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Morris-Shea:

Morris-Shea, a leading deep foundation contractor, installs deep foundation systems for critical commercial and infrastructure projects throughout the United States, the Caribbean and South America. Our team of experienced geotechnical professionals has constructed deep foundations under many of the world’s largest energy, manufacturing and industrial projects. Our family-owned company is well-established as a leader for deep foundation installation in heavy civil, commercial, industrial and marine construction markets. We maintain our position at the cutting edge of the U.S. geotechnical industry by engineering significant cost-savings into innovative designs and deep foundation installation techniques. To this end, Morris-Shea controls the installation rights for DeWaal piles across the entire Western Hemisphere. These unique piles provide the same capacity benefits as driven piling without the expense, noise, pollution and vibration associated with pile driving. The DeWaal Pile System is ideal for deep foundation installation in sensitive wetlands, dense urban areas or occupied industrial facilities.