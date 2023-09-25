Wonder Bread and Old Spice Ready to Roll with Stewart-Haas Racing at Talladega Superspeedway

Wonder Bread Joins Ryan Preece and Old Spice Partners with Chase Briscoe in Talladega Nights Tribute During YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Sept. 25, 2023) – Wonder Bread and Old Spice, two iconic brands made even more iconic when each was prominently featured in the 2006 sports comedy Talladega Nights, are back at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway this weekend for the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Life will imitate art at the 2.66-mile oval where Stewart-Haas Racing will field two Ford Mustangs in Wonder Bread and Old Spice liveries. The championship-winning NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Haas Automation founder Gene Haas will have Ryan Preece behind the wheel of the No. 41 Wonder Bread Ford Mustang while Chase Briscoe drives the No. 14 Old Spice Ford Mustang.

“This is an entertaining promotion that allows us to work with two innovative brands in Wonder Bread and Old Spice where we can stand out together amid a very busy fall sports schedule,” said Brian McKinley, Chief Revenue Officer, Stewart-Haas Racing. “Talladega Nights is a cult classic and Wonder Bread and Old Spice were savvy enough to be on board with the movie from the very beginning. For our sport, it’s the gift that keeps on giving, and it’s given Stewart-Haas Racing a great platform to have some fun and engage with our fans.”

The promotion will be amplified across all of Stewart-Haas Racing’s social media platforms – Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn – and augmented with merchandise that will be available onsite at Talladega and online at StewartHaasRacing.com.

Both Wonder Bread and Old Spice will activate inside the track at the Talladega Garage Experience with showcars emulating the actual racecars that will be driven by Preece and Briscoe in the YellaWood 500. Wonder Bread is already giving fans a sneak peek of the promotion with 2,000 in-store displays throughout Alabama, Georgia and Florida that feature Preece’s No. 41 Wonder Bread Ford Mustang.

“The Wonder team couldn’t be more excited to team up with Stewart-Haas Racing and Old Spice to give Talladega Nights fans a race to remember by recreating the beloved cars from the cult classic movie,” said John Steed, Senior Vice President of Legacy Brands at Flowers Foods. “We know our Wonder Bread fans love the movie and we can’t wait to share in their delight this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.”

“Old Spice is ready to bring 24/7 freshness to the track this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway with Stewart-Haas Racing and Wonder Bread,” said Kate DiCarlo, Old Spice Senior Director of Communications at Procter & Gamble. “After all, if you’re not first, you’re last, so we’re excited to have Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece behind the wheels of the famed Old Spice and Wonder Bread cars. This is such a nostalgic moment for us and we’re thrilled to connect fans with more ridiculously fun experiences.”

For Preece and Briscoe, the promotion has allowed them to act out some of the movie’s many memorable moments.

“Talladega Nights is one movie that most people have seen and laughed with, and these really cool paint schemes will bring back those memories,” Preece said. “Getting to have my teammate, Chase Briscoe, in the Old Spice car makes it all come together. The movie remains relevant after all these years, and there’s no better track than Talladega to work with your teammates. We’re going to have a lot of fun this weekend and I hope we get the No. 41 Wonder Bread Ford Mustang in victory lane.”

“Talladega Nights is one of my all-time favorite movies, and I’m really glad that Old Spice was on board to come back to Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Briscoe, whose No. 14 car was once sponsored by Old Spice when it was driven by Stewart. “We couldn’t do this Talladega Nights deal without them, and as a Tony Stewart fan who has gone on to drive his car, it’s really special to be the one to bring it back for all the fans.”

The YellaWood 500 begins at 1 p.m. CDT/2 p.m. EDT Sunday with live coverage on NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Wonder Bread:

Founded in 1921 in Indianapolis, Wonder Bread is named for the feeling that founder Elmer Cline experienced when watching a hot air balloon race. A century later, the brand is credited with the popularization of sliced bread and remains an iconic brand at barbeques, on store shelves, at picnics and in lunchboxes across the nation. Learn more at www.WonderBread.com.

About Old Spice:

Procter & Gamble’s Old Spice is the quintessential grooming brand. With more than 80 years as an American icon, Old Spice is the authority on grooming experience and has leveraged this heritage to become the No.1 selling anti-perspirant and deodorant brand for guys in the United States. Old Spice offers a complete product portfolio for today’s evolving needs, including anti-perspirants, deodorants, body washes, body sprays, shampoos and hair stylers. Check Old Spice out online at www.OldSpice.com and on social at TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, X and Facebook.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and nearly 100 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.