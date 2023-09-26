Jack Wood – No. 51 TrueTimber Silverado Craftsman Trucks Talladega Preview

Jack Wood: Driver, No. 51 TrueTimber Chevrolet

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Overview:

Event: Love’s RV Stop 250, Race 21 of 23, 94 Laps- 20/20/54; 250.4 Miles

Location: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile, tri-oval)

Date/Broadcast: Sept. 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

Get to Know Jack:

Jack Wood will make his 11th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start of 2023 for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) behind the wheel of the No. 51 TrueTimber Chevrolet in Saturday’s Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. TrueTimber – the most realistic, performance-drive camouflage brand in the industry – will serve as the primary sponsor on Jack Wood’s No. 51 Silverado for Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. TrueTimber offers a wide array of clothing items and accessories, featuring a variety of distinct camo patterns that perfectly blend with their surroundings. The company spends countless hours researching, testing and seeking new technology to produce the most effective and lifelike camouflage patterns possible. TrueTimber products can be found in retailers across the United States and Canada, and it continues to be one of the fastest-growing camouflage companies in the world. For more information about TrueTimber, visit TrueTimber.com.

Wood has finished inside the top 10 in two of his 10 Truck Series starts this season, including a career-best ninth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in April. The California native has qualified inside the top 10 for six of 10 Truck Series events this season, with a season-best qualifying effort of second coming at Texas. Last week at Bristol, he qualified seventh and was running inside the top 10 when he got turned from behind early in the opening stanza, ending his night and relegating him to a 36th-place finish. Across 45 career Truck Series starts, Wood has produced four laps led and three top-10 finishes.

The 23-year-old driver has two top-five and six top-10 finishes with an average result of 10.4 across eight ARCA Menards Series starts this season for Rev Racing. Across 17 career ARCA Menards Series starts he has recorded three top-five and 10 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 12.2.

The No. 51 team qualified for the owner’s playoffs after finishing seventh in the regular season owner point standings but did not make it out of the Round of 10. Across 20 starts in 2023, the team has recorded two wins, one pole, 170 laps led, seven top-five and 10 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 14.2. Owner-driver Kyle Busch recorded both of the 51 team’s victories winning the second race of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and most recently collecting his organization’s historic 100th win July 22 at Pocono Raceway.

Veteran crew chief Brian Pattie is calling the shots for the No. 51 team this year in his first season at KBM after spending the last 14 seasons atop the pit box in the NASCAR Cup Series. It took the veteran signal caller just two races to get his first win at KBM, winning with owner-driver Kyle Busch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The duo won again in July at Pocono Raceway and collected KBM’s 100th career Truck Series victory. In the Cup Series, his drivers produced six wins, nine poles, 57 top-five and 131 top-10 finishes across 528 starts. The Florida native has also recorded 11 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and now has three wins as a crew chief in the Truck Series. This will be Pattie’s first time atop the pit box for a race at Talladega in the Truck Series. He captured the pole and was victorious in the spring Cup Series race at the 2.66-mile track with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2017. Juan Pablo Montoya captured two Cup Series poles (2009 and 2010) with Pattie. Joe Nemechek won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race with Pattie calling the shots in 2000 and the duo also won two Xfinity poles (2001 and 2003).

Wood’s Chevrolet will carry associate sponsorship from Bass Pro Shops – North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company – and Zariz – a fast growing intermodal drayage company specializing in transporting containers from the ports – for Saturday’s 94-lap event.

Jack Wood, Driver Q&A:

After having speed at Daytona and Atlanta, how excited are you for this race?

“Obviously the KBM trucks were fast at Atlanta and Daytona. Talladega is a fun race, but it is a race for survival. I think it’s a good chance for the two KBM trucks and our alliance partner, Rev Racing, to work together and have ourselves a good finish. We should have strength in numbers and be able to qualify up front and be in control of the race. The truck races are so short that you don’t have time to drop to the back and try to avoid wrecks. You’ve got to be up front and be one of the five trucks or so in the first two rows to go win. It should be fun.”

How does racing at Talladega compare to racing at Daytona?

“I think the apron isn’t as aggressive at Talladega so you can race harder in the corners. Guys are willing to race a little harder than they are at Daytona. We don’t have another superspeedway race until next season now, so a lot of guys are going to be aggressive, especially the playoff drivers that need to win. It’s going to be hotter, and the surface is a little more worn out and the track is wider so it will be more aggressive racing than Daytona.”

Talk about having TrueTimber on the truck this week?

“It’s exciting to have TrueTimber on the truck as well as our associate sponsors Bass Pro Shops and Zariz Transport. It’s great having everyone come together to help us get out to the track. This is probably one of my favorite paint schemes I’ve ever had on a race car — it turned out pretty sweet. Thankful to Rusty Sellars (CEO, TrueTimber) and all the people at TrueTimber that helped back this. I had the opportunity to go down to their plant near Spartanburg, South Carolina and had the opportunity to meet a lot of the people and check out what they do there. It will be fun to have them at the racetrack, especially at a cool place like Talladega.”

Jack Wood Career Highlights:

Has produced three top-10 finishes across 45 career starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Posted a series-best ninth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in April.

Has compiled 14 laps led, three top-five and 10 top-10 finishes across 17 career ARCA Menards Series events.

Has totaled three top-five and eight top-10 finishes across 12 career starts in the ARCA Menards West Series.

Compiled one top-five and three top-10 finishes across 24 starts in the SRL Spears Southwest Tour from 2017 to 2021.

Jack Wood’s No. 51 TrueTimber Chevrolet Silverado RST:

KBM-27: The No. 51 TrueTimber team will unload KBM-27 for Saturday’s race at Talladega. Wood qualified third and was relegated to a 27th-place finish with this same Silverado in a rain-shortened Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway in February. The other start KBM-27 made was at Talladega in 2021 with Drew Dollar.

KBM Notes of Interest: