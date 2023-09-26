Michael McDowell and Zane Smith to Race Love’s RV Stops Schemes at Talladega

Perfect Pit Stop for NASCAR RV Travelers

Peak Performance Also Returns to Both Car and Truck at Talladega

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 26, 2023) – Michael McDowell, Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will debut a new scheme this weekend at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The No. 34 Ford Mustang driven by McDowell and the No. 38 Ford F-150 raced by Smith will feature the Love’s RV Stops logos on both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series entries.

Love’s RV Stops are located at or adjacent to Love’s Travel Stops across the country and provide NASCAR fans and campers with a safe, clean and well-maintained place to park and camp with family and friends while attending races or while on your adventure. Each stop is equipped with hookups and all the amenities that fans are already familiar with at Love’s Travel Stops including showers, laundry, restaurants, fuel and snacks. All Love’s RV Stops are pet friendly.

“NASCAR fans love to travel and love to camp,” said McDowell. “Our family loves to travel, too. Now we have the perfect place to stop while we’re on the road with our motorhome. The Love’s RV Stops have everything you need to make your trip even more enjoyable and convenient.”

Over 30 sites are currently up and running with more expansion currently happening across the country.

“It’s cool to see Love’s Travel Stops helping out more travelers, campers and NASCAR fans,” commented Smith. “My family takes their motorcoach all across the country on trips all the time for racing, fishing or camping and Love’s is always there to help them out.”

In addition to the new Love’s RV Stops logos, Peak also returns to the No. 34 and No. 38 Ford vehicles.

PEAK is a leader in the automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and of course BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. Fans can find these and other great products at over 600 Love’s Travel Stops locations across the country.

McDowell comes into Talladega as a contender to win. Since 2019 with FRM, McDowell has two top-three finishes at the track.

“I love Talladega, the draft and our chances to win there,” continued McDowell. “It’s always a challenge to avoid the chaos, but we’ve been able to do that more than not. I like our chances on Sunday.”

Smith is also equally as good at the superspeedway. He is a former winner in the ARCA Series at the track. On Superspeedway’s, Smith has already won Daytona earlier this year for the second consecutive time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and has a best finish of 17th at Talladega.

“Our superspeedway program is always one of the best,” said Smith. “I think we’ll be up front and contending for the win and our chance to advance to the championship.”

You can visit www.lovesrvstops.com and https://www.owi.com/retail/brands/peak-auto to learn more.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.