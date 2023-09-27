Packing for Long Road Trips: 3 Space-Saving Tips You Need to Know

There are few things as cathartic as driving down long highways with not a care in the world. There’s a reason that 97% of summer travel is via cars in the U.S. The journey becomes a mini-vacation in itself. Moreover, if you bring friends along, it can be some of the most fun you have.

That said, there are a couple of challenges that road trips pose. From frequent rest stops to heat, it can be difficult for the unprepared traveler. Today, we will be exploring something else. We will be looking at how to pack effectively for a road trip. It’s an often overlooked aspect since it isn’t that glamorous.

However, efficient packing and space-saving will be critical for ensuring you are able to bring everything you need. So, without further delay, let’s dive in.

1. Reorient Your Seats for Space

A lot of people need to remember that you can and should move around your seats. People tend to leave their seats in the most comfortable positions, and that’s fine. However, if you are looking to maximize space, start moving those seats around.

Before you change anything, start by removing all items from your car. This includes all the unnecessary clutter and personal belongings you may have left. When you start with a clean slate, you gain a clearer picture of what is possible. First, start by folding down the rear seats. If your car allows split-folding, you can fold one and leave the other up.

Removing the rear headrests is also a good idea. Next, push your front seats as far as possible to create more space in the back. (Of course, don’t do this to the point that driving becomes a hazard.) Naturally, you want to place heavy items on the floor rather than on the seat.

This ensures that the car’s center of gravity isn’t too disturbed. If there are a lot of items, try to organize them into manageable containers, and bags. You don’t want things to be lying around in a haphazard manner. Lastly, check if everyone can still sit inside comfortably.

2. You Have a Roof: Remember to Use It

It’s easy to forget that the roof of your car is a fantastic place to store items. Sure, you might need to do some minor upgrades before it’s ready, but that would be a one-time thing.

Roof racks are a handy way to unlock extra storage space. These days, you can easily find a roof rack bundle that comes with everything you need at an affordable price. Unlike most car modifications, installing a roof rack is a simple process. Spend a couple hundred dollars, and you have a great new storage option.

Depending on what you are storing, your roof rack may also need some cargo tie-down hook straps. According to RoofPax, there are several types, such as S-hooks, J-hooks, grab hooks, and clevis hooks. Each of them has different use cases. S-hooks, for instance, are known for their versatility. Grab hooks, on the other hand, are great for cargo with irregular shapes.

The main thing to remember is to ensure you know what your car’s roof capacity is. Check your car owner’s manual and find out what the maximum weight your roof can carry. You also want to check for clearance issues. If your trip will take you under bridges and through tunnels, you don’t want your cargo to get smashed up.

Lastly, remember that the extra weight on top can affect your car’s handling during turns or in windy conditions. Don’t make sudden turns while driving, as you risk flipping your car.

3. Learn How to Pack the Trunk Effectively

Packing your trunk is more or less a straightforward operation. The space you have is clearly defined, and besides lowering the rear seats, there isn’t much else you can do. That said, there are a couple of ways you can take advantage of the space more effectively.

If you’ve ever played Tetris, you want to use those skills now. You will need to pack on and around each item, forming a snug fit between everything. The key point is that you don’t want to leave gaps and extra space unused. Sometimes, this means prioritizing soft duffel bags over hard suitcases.

If there are heavy pieces, try to push them as far forward as you can. This will ensure they don’t move around too much if you suddenly hit the brakes.

Lastly, remember to pay attention to the packing order. If you are at a rest stop and need access to something, you don’t want it to be deep inside. Pack in such a way that you can easily access items you may use often. This includes water, snacks, toiletries, and even your tent bag if you are going to be camping out each night.

Conclusion

Knowing how to pack your car effectively is a skill that will help you forever. It allows you to pack more and ensures you have everything you need for a fun and fulfilling trip. Remember to always prioritize safety. There is such a thing as overpacking, and you don’t want your cargo to endanger you on the road. Stay safe out there!