Statement from Stewart-Haas Racing Regarding NASCAR Penalty Levied Against No. 4 Cup Series Team

By Official Release

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Oct. 2, 2023) – The following is a statement from Greg Zipadelli, chief competition officer for Stewart-Haas Racing, regarding the penalty NASCAR levied against the No. 4 NASCAR Cup Series team following the YellaWood 500 last Sunday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“At the completion of the race, not all of our windshield fasteners were secure, as we had bolts that hold the windshield in place back out over the course of the 500 miles. We are in the process of diagnosing why this happened and how to prevent it moving forward.

“We are disappointed in NASCAR’s decision to disqualify our racecar and the hard-earned finish by our driver and team, but we will not appeal. Our complete focus is on the remaining races on this year’s schedule.”

