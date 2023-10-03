RFK Advance | ROVAL

Charlotte ROVAL Event Info:

Track Info: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, 17-turn road course

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Concord, North Carolina

Format: 109 laps, 252.88 miles, Stages: 25-25-69

TV: NBC

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 12 p.m. ET, Practice (USA joins in progress at 12:30 p.m. ET, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1 p.m. ET, Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Race (NBC, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Castrol Edge

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fifth Third Bank

As part of the Fueled by Fifth Third Program, Truly Good Foods will appear on the decklid of Buescher’s No. 17 car.

Truly Good Foods is NUTS about snacking, and has been women-owned and family-operated since 1977.

Their HQ and manufacturing facility is located in Charlotte with five additional distribution centers across the U.S.

Snacks are also available for consumers to buy at shop.trulygoodfoods.com

Follow @trulygoodfoods and @henrietta.said on Instagram

Pace Laps:

The ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts the final race in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Playoffs this weekend.

Both RFK cars sit above the cut line entering the ROVAL, with a 22-point gap from fourth to eighth.

In support of Kurt Busch and the Erik Jones Foundation, both cars will run a pink window net this weekend as part of the 2023 Pink Window of Hope Program, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Keselowski at the ROVAL

Starts: 5

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his sixth start on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. He has an average finish of 17.6 with a best effort of fifth in 2019. Last season he ran 14th.

Keselowski led laps in each of the first three events on the ROVAL, and started inside the top five twice (third – 2020, second – 2021).

Overall on road courses in his Cup career, Keselowski has 11 top-10s and a 16.6 average finish.

Buescher at the ROVAL

Starts: 5

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Buescher makes his sixth start on the ROVAL this weekend, where he’s coming off two-straight top-10s with a 12.8 average finish overall. Since the start of the 2020 season, Buescher has the fourth-best average finish of all drivers (9.7) at the ROVAL.

On road courses overall since 2020, Buescher has the second-best average finish (10.5) with 10 top-10s in 19 races.

Last season Buescher finished sixth at the ROVAL, and ran third the year prior.

He carries an average starting position of 16th with one start inside the top-10, a P10 effort in 2018.

Overall on road courses, Buescher has 11 top-10s and a 13.9 average finish in his Cup career.

RFK Historically at the ROVAL

Cup Wins: —

Road Course Racing: Overall, RFK has 254 starts on road courses in the Cup Series with five wins, 89 top-10s and 41 top five finishes. RFK Cup drivers have a 17.4 average finish with 586 laps led.

Victories on the Road: Former RFK driver Carl Edwards was the last Jack Roush driver to go to victory lane on a road course, earning the win at Sonoma in 2014. Mark Martin, winner of the other four road course races in NCS action, also won at Sonoma in 1997, and went to victory lane at Watkins Glen in three straight races from 1993-95. On the Xfinity side, Edwards is responsible for three of the four victories, all in the 60 car, crossing the line first at Watkins Glen (2012), Road America (2010) and Montreal (2009). Chris Buescher also went to victory lane in the 60 in 2014 at Mid-Ohio.

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Talladega: Keselowski won stage two Sunday at Talladega, but was collected in a multi-car incident with 25 to go ending his hope of a seventh Talladega win. Buescher finished 19th after leading a handful of laps late.

Points Standings (17: 5th, 6: 8th): Buescher sits fifth in points with a 19-point advantage to the cut line, while Keselowski is eighth, two points to the good.

By the Numbers at the ROVAL

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

10 0 1 2 0 991 3 21.2 23.4 2299.12

10 0 1 2 0 991 3 21.2 23.4 2299.12