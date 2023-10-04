Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (ROVAL)

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 8 at 2:00 p.m. EDT on NBC

Kaulig Racing has made three NCS starts at the Charlotte ROVAL and earned two top-five finishes in the 2022 Bank of America ROVAL 400 with AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three top fives, 10 top-10 finishes and led 42 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made three NCS starts at the Charlotte ROVAL and has earned one top five, two top-10 finishes and has led 29 laps.

Allmendinger’s best finish of fourth at the Charlotte ROVAL came with Kaulig Racing in the 2022 season.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led 18 laps and earned two top five and five top-10 finishes.

“I’ve always enjoyed the ROVAL. Last year was probably our fastest road course race we have had, leading a lot of laps, and having a top-five finish. I think from the things we are doing and building off the speed we had in Watkins Glen, the ROVAL is a racetrack that if we execute and do everything right, we can have a real shot to win the race. I can’t wait to get there and focus on trying to go steal a win.” – AJ Allmendinger on Charlotte ROVAL

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made two NCS starts at the Charlotte ROVAL and earned a top-five finish in the 2022 Bank of America ROVAL 400 with Kaulig Racing.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes, with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“I really enjoy racing at the ROVAL. Not only is it a home track, we have had some pretty solid results in the past, both in the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series. Hopefully we can execute and put together another solid road-course race to finish out the season.” – Justin Haley on Charlotte ROVAL

Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (ROVAL)

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. EDT on NBC

Kaulig Racing has made 12 NXS starts at the Charlotte ROVAL.

The team is currently undefeated, winning at the Charlotte ROVAL four years in-a-row, since the race’s inception, with driver AJ Allmendinger.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, six pole awards, 20 top fives, 44 top-10 finishes and has led 586 laps.

Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Action Industries Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made four NXS starts at the Charlotte ROVAL and has earned two top five and one top-10 finish. Hemric also has an average starting position of 2.8 at the Charlotte ROVAL.

Hemric sits one point above the cutline in eighth with one race remaining in the NXS Playoffs Round of 12.

He has earned six top five and 14 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

“I’m super excited to see a lot of our Kaulig Racing employees and their families at the ROVAL this weekend.There is nothing more special than your home racetrack. There is a lot of opportunity in front of us, and I look forward to making the most of those opportunities.” – Daniel Hemric on Charlotte ROVAL

Jordan Taylor, No. 11 LA Golf Chevrolet Camaro

Jordan Taylor will make his first NXS start at Charlotte ROVAL for the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina.

Taylor has made one previous NXS start with Kaulig Racing this season at Portland International Raceway, earning a 27th-place finish.

“I’m really excited to be back with Kaulig Racing this weekend at the ROVAL. I feel like we had a great showing in Portland for our first time out; we just didn’t get the result to show it. There will still be challenges to face this weekend. Live pit stops will be the main one, which we didn’t have in Portland. I’ve spent time with the team this week in the simulator and watching a lot of footage. I feel as prepared as I can be going into the weekend.” – Jordan Taylor on Charlotte ROVAL

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his first start at the Charlotte ROVAL in the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina.

Smith has earned three top-10 finishes on road courses in 2023 (Portland, Chicago, Watkins Glen).

Smith sits 32 points above the cutline with one race remaining in the Round of 12.

He has earned one win, seven top fives and 11 top-10 finishes in the 2023 NXS season.

“I feel like we’ve steadily improved on road courses as the season has progressed. It helps to have guys like AJ [Allmendinger] and Daniel [Hemric] to lean on within the team. As long as we keep our nose out of trouble, we have a good shot of moving into the next round of the NXS Playoffs.” – Chandler Smith on Charlotte ROVAL



