NASCAR Announces 2024 National Series Schedules, Start Times, Networks

First-Ever Visit to Iowa Speedway Headlines NASCAR Cup Series Schedule 

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2023) – NASCAR today announced the 2024 schedules, start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. NASCAR will etch another first into the record books in 2024 when the Cup Series visits Iowa Speedway in the nation’s Heartland, the latest installment in a trend that has seen Cup Series debuts at the Chicago Street Race, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and World Wide Technology Raceway – among other venues – in recent years.

The 7/8-mile short track in Newton, Iowa hosted the Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series from 2009 to 2019, but this time the sport’s biggest stars in the Cup Series will head to Iowa on Sunday, June 16, 2024, airing live on USA Network at 7 p.m. ET.

“NASCAR is committed to delivering an annual schedule that continues to be bold and dynamic across all three national series while maintaining the famed destinations that our fans love,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2024 NASCAR National Series schedules strike a great balance between visiting many of our traditional tracks that continue to put on a great show, and newer locations like our first Cup race in Iowa and our highly anticipated return to the streets of Chicago that create ‘bucket list’ moments and attract new fans to America’s leading motorsport.”

The 2024 Cup Series season will commence with the already announced third installment of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 4 on FOX and FOX Deportes at 8 p.m. ET. For the first time in Cup Series history, a NASCAR Mexico Series race will precede the main event on Sunday afternoon featuring the most talented drivers from Mexico’s premier motorsports series.

The running of the 66th annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway again marks the start of the Cup Series regular season on Sunday, Feb. 18, airing live on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Additional highlights to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule include:

  • Both 2024 races at Richmond Raceway will now take place in prime time – the first on Easter Sunday, March 31 (7 p.m. ET, FOX) and also on Sunday, August 11 (6 p.m. ET, USA Network).
  • A return to the concrete high-banks at Bristol Motor Speedway for the spring race (Sunday, March 17, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX).
  • NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race (Sunday, May 19, 8 p.m. ET, FS1) will return to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Kyle Larson took home the $1 million prize this season in NASCAR’s return to the venue for the first time since 1996.
  • Round two in the streets of Chicago on Sunday, July 7 (4:30 p.m. ET, NBC), which saw Shane van Gisbergen take the checkered flag in an action-packed 2023 event.
  • NASCAR will return to the traditional oval at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 21 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) after a three-year stint running the road course.
  • The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will begin one week later in 2024, with the regular season finale taking place at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m. ET, USA Network) and Daytona International Speedway hosting the penultimate race of the regular season (Saturday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).
  • The opening race of the NASCAR Playoffs will be at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 8 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network) with the crowning of a champion in the desert at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 10 (3 p.m., NBC).
  • Watkins Glen International (Sunday, Sept. 15, 3 p.m. ET, USA Network) will also join the NASCAR Playoffs mix and help set the tone in a new-look Round of 16.

The Xfinity Series schedule is highlighted by a triumphant return to Iowa Speedway on Saturday, June 15 (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) – the series’ first visit to the short track since 2019. Other highlights include:

  • The return of an unpredictable stop on the Playoffs schedule, visiting Talladega Superspeedway for a second time in 2024 on Saturday, Oct. 5, which will air live on NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET.
  • The series will also join the Cup Series on the streets of Chicago for the second consecutive year over the Fourth of July Weekend (Saturday, July 6, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).
  • Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway will swap stops on the schedule, with The Last Great Colosseum becoming the regular season finale (Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) and the Playoffs opener taking place at Kansas Speedway (Saturday, Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network).

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will return to Martinsville Speedway for the penultimate race in the Round of 8 (Friday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. ET, FS1), setting the stage for the finale at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, Nov. 8 (8 p.m. ET on FS1). Additional changes in the Playoffs include:

  • Richmond Raceway becomes the regular season finale (Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., FS1) while Milwaukee Mile Speedway returns to the schedule – this time as the Playoffs opener on Sunday, Aug. 25 (4 p.m. ET, FS1).
  • Kansas Speedway becomes the first cut-off race in the Round of 10 (Friday, Sept. 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1) and Talladega Superspeedway becomes the opening race in the Round of 8 (Friday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m. ET, FS1).

For tickets to 2024 NASCAR events, visit www.nascar.com/2024schedule.

The FOX Sports and NBC Sports family of networks will broadcast the 2024 NASCAR season. Below are the full 2024 NASCAR national series schedules complete with start times and broadcast networks (Playoff races in bold font):

2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

DateRace / TrackNetworkStart Time (ET)Radio
Sunday, February 4Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)FOX8:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Thursday, February 15Duel at DaytonaFS17:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, February 18DAYTONA 500FOX2:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, February 25Atlanta Motor SpeedwayFOX3:00 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, March 3Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayFOX3:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, March 10Phoenix RacewayFOX3:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, March 17Bristol Motor SpeedwayFOX3:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, March 24COTAFOX3:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, March 31Richmond RacewayFOX7:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, April 7Martinsville SpeedwayFS13:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, April 14Texas Motor SpeedwayFS13:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, April 21Talladega SuperspeedwayFOX3:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, April 28Dover Motor SpeedwayFS12:00 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 5Kansas SpeedwayFS13:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 12Darlington RacewayFS13:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 19All-Star Race (N. Wilkesboro)FS18:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 26Charlotte Motor SpeedwayFOX6:00 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, June 2World Wide Technology RacewayFS13:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, June 9Sonoma RacewayFOX3:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, June 16Iowa SpeedwayUSA7:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, June 23New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayUSA2:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, June 30Nashville SuperspeedwayNBC3:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, July 7Chicago Street RaceNBC4:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, July 14Pocono RacewayUSA2:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, July 21Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayNBC2:30 p.m.IMS/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 11Richmond RacewayUSA6:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 18Michigan International SpeedwayUSA2:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, August 24Daytona International SpeedwayNBC7:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 1Darlington RacewayUSA6:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 8Atlanta Motor SpeedwayUSA3:00 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 15Watkins Glen InternationalUSA3:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 21Bristol Motor SpeedwayUSA7:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 29Kansas SpeedwayUSA3:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 6Talladega SuperspeedwayNBC2:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 13Charlotte RovalNBC2:00 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 20Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayNBC2:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 27Homestead-Miami SpeedwayNBC2:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, November 3Martinsville SpeedwayNBC2:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, November 10Phoenix RacewayNBC3:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series SCHEDULE

DateRace / TrackNetworkStart Time (ET)Radio
Saturday, February 17Daytona International SpeedwayFS15:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, February 24Atlanta Motor SpeedwayFS15:00 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 2Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayFS15:00 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 9Phoenix RacewayFS14:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 23COTAFS15:00 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 30Richmond RacewayFS11:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 6Martinsville SpeedwayFS17:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 13Texas Motor SpeedwayFS11:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 20Talladega SuperspeedwayFOX4:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 27Dover Motor SpeedwayFS11:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, May 11Darlington RacewayFS11:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, May 25Charlotte Motor SpeedwayFOX1:00 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, June 1Portland International RacewayFS14:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, June 8Sonoma RacewayFS18:00 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, June 15Iowa SpeedwayUSA3:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, June 22New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayUSA3:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, June 29Nashville SuperspeedwayUSA5:00 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, July 6Chicago Street RaceNBC2:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, July 13Pocono RacewayUSA3:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, July 20Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayUSA3:30 p.m.IMS/SiriusXM
Saturday, August 17Michigan International SpeedwayUSA3:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, August 23Daytona International SpeedwayUSA7:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, August 31Darlington RacewayUSA3:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 7Atlanta Motor SpeedwayUSA3:00 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 14Watkins Glen InternationalUSA3:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, September 20Bristol Motor SpeedwayUSA7:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 28Kansas SpeedwayUSA3:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, October 5Talladega SuperspeedwayNBC3:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, October 12Charlotte RovalUSA3:30 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, October 19Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayNBC3:00 p.m.PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, October 26Homestead-Miami SpeedwayNBC3:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, November 2Martinsville SpeedwayUSA3:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, November 9Phoenix RacewayUSA6:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM

2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

DateRace / TrackNetworkStart Time (ET)Radio
Friday, February 16Daytona International SpeedwayFS17:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, February 24Atlanta Motor SpeedwayFS12:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, March 1Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayFS19:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 16Bristol Motor SpeedwayFS18:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 23COTAFS11:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, April 5Martinsville SpeedwayFS17:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, April 12Texas Motor SpeedwayFS18:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, May 4Kansas SpeedwayFS18:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, May 10Darlington RacewayFS17:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, May 18North Wilkesboro SpeedwayFS11:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, May 24Charlotte Motor SpeedwayFS18:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, June 1World Wide Technology RacewayFOX1:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, June 28Nashville SuperspeedwayFS1TBDMRN/SiriusXM
Friday, July 12Pocono RacewayFS15:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, July 19Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway ParkFS18:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, August 10Richmond RacewayFS17:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 25Milwaukee Mile SpeedwayFS14:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Thursday, September 19Bristol Motor SpeedwayFS18:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, September 27Kansas SpeedwayFS18:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, October 4Talladega SuperspeedwayFS15:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, October 26Homestead-Miami SpeedwayFS1NoonMRN/SiriusXM
Friday, November 1Martinsville SpeedwayFS16:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, November 8Phoenix RacewayFS18:00 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

