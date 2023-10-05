21 Team Hoping To Capitalize on Wild ROVAL Race at Charlotte

As NASCAR’s Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400, most people in the sport are expecting an action-packed race as it will determine which eight drivers will advance to the next round of the Playoffs.

Jeremy Bullins, crew chief of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang driven by Harrison Burton, agrees that the race on the part-oval and part-road course will be a doozy for all involved.

“I think we are all in store for a wild weekend in Charlotte with the ROVAL being a cut-off race for the Round of 12,” Bullins said, adding that there will be another wrinkle to complicate things on Sunday. “Combine that with the return of Stage cautions that will shuffle the running order with 10 guys choosing to take Stage points and the rest flipping the Stage for track position and I’m sure this race will have some interesting moments.”

He said the change in rules for Stages will provide the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team with more strategy options.

“For us it’s pretty simple,” Bullins said. “The points won’t mean much, so we will work towards the strategy that gives us the best opportunity at a good finish at the end.”

And he said his sophomore driver has done his homework headed into a race that features both left and right turns on a unique 17-turn, 2.28-mile course.

“Harrison has spent a lot of time in the simulator and studying to be as prepared as possible, and it’s another great opportunity for us to work on our road-course performance before the 2024 season,” Bullins said.

Practice for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 is set for Saturday at noon Eastern Time and will be followed by qualifying at 1 p.m. USA Network will carry the TV broadcast of practice and qualifying.

Sunday’s 109-lap, 252.88-mile race is set to get the green flag just after 2 p.m. with TV coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 25 and 50.

About Motorcraft®

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Omnicraft®

Omnicraft is part of the Ford lineup of parts brands: Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft. Omnicraft is the exclusive non-Ford/Lincoln parts brand of premium aftermarket parts. With over a century of parts heritage to build upon, Omnicraft provides excellent quality and fit and is a preferred choice of professional automotive technicians. To find out more about Omnicraft, visit www.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln Dealership.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 176,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

*See seller for limited-warranty details.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.