TPC Racing Brings Six Car Effort To Porsche Sprint Challenge Finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

TPC Racing Has a Shot at Three Different Championships This Week, With Two Team Titles and David Williams in the 992 Am Driver Championship

Williams Opened the Race Week By Winning Pole Position in his Class

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (October 5, 2023) – TPC Racing is ending the 2023 Porsche Sprint Challenge season on a high note, bringing a six-car effort to Indianapolis Motor Speedway across four classes with a shot at multiple championships in the single-make championship.

David Williams returns in the No. 237 Mission Barbecue Porsche 911 GT3 in the 992 Am class, joined by Shaun McKaigue in the No. 134 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 in the 991 class. Four drivers will pilot Caymans, with Chloe Chambers, Tillman Schmid, and newcomer Aaron Farhadi in the Cayman Pro/Am class. Tom Kerr makes a return to TPC Racing this week in the Am class with his Porsche Cayman.

Run in conjunction with the Indianapolis 8 Hour race weekend, the Porsche Sprint Challenge opened the event on the IMS road course with practice and qualifying on Wednesday, while each class races once on Thursday and again on Friday. Each race can be seen live through Porsche Sprint Challenge at www.porschesprint.com.

The 991 class and both Cayman classes will race at 10 a.m. EDT today and again at 8:35 a.m. EDT on Friday morning. The 992 class gets their own feature races at Indianapolis, with green flags scheduled for 12:45 p.m. EDT today and 2:40 p.m. EDT Friday. All four races will run for a distance of 35 minutes plus one lap.

In addition to the individual race efforts, TPC Racing has an eye on the team championship in both the Cayman Pro-Am and 992 Am classes, while Williams has an opportunity to earn the drivers championship in the 992 Am class. TPC Racing leads the Cayman Pro-Am class with a 24 point margin, while Williams holds his 992 class individual title lead by 14 points. TPC Racing trails in the 992 team championship by 11, a deficit that can be overcome by a good weekend from Williams.

Making the most of his opportunities, Williams earned the 992 Am Class pole position on Wednesday afternoon with a best lap of 1:28.376. Williams is a two-time winner and seven-time podium finisher this season in the 992 Am class on his way to the championship lead.

Chambers has seven race wins in the No. 70 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 Clubsport, but sits just sixth in her class driver championship after missing the opening round of the season at Sebring International Raceway. Her Monoflo teammate Schmid helped the team championship by finishing on the podium in third in the opener behind the wheel of his No. 77 Monoflo International Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport, and fourth in the second race of that doubleheader, for his best finishes of the season to date.

Kerr, a TPC Racing stalwart, was only able to run at VIR this year but earned a second and a third-place finish in that event driving his iconic No. 73 Got Veins Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport. McKaigue has also run a limited schedule, piloting his No. 134 TPC Racing Porsche 911 in the Am class at Sebring and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, but jumping into a Cayman for a successful run at Barber Motorsports Park.

Farhadi is a successful kart racer joining TPC Racing for the first time. The 17-year-old is a part of the partnership between TPC Racing and Dream Racing, with Farhadi making his racing debut in a car at Indianapolis. He’ll drive the No. 2 Dream Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport this week.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “We’re really excited to bring six cars to Indianapolis for the conclusion of the Porsche Sprint Challenge season. It’s been really great to see all of our drivers make the most of their opportunities this season and have success, whether they were full season or partial seasons. The championships will work themselves out if we keep doing what we’ve been doing, it’s not something we need to get caught up in going into the weekend. That’s a result of our TPC Racing team and our drivers, and I couldn’t be more proud of them for their efforts.”

Chloe Chambers, Driver, No. 70 Monoflo International Porsche Cayman: “Indianapolis is the track I have the least experience on this year. I’ve never raced on it, and only have two days of testing in July. Nonetheless, the track itself is top notch. I only live about two hours from the track, so this is basically my home race and what place to have our season finale! Missing Sebring was such a shame because I know I could’ve fought for the drivers championship, but my results this season have definitely proven that. I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish in the rounds I have done with seven wins so far this season. I’m looking forward to seeing what the TPC Racing team and I can do with the Monoflo International Porsche Cayman in the last races of the year.”

Aaron Farhadi, Driver, No. 2 Dream Racing Porsche Cayman: “I was able to meet the entire team at Indianapolis during their Lamborghini Super Trofeo weekend, and overall I’m very happy we chose this team. I’m excited to do my first ever race with TPC Racing, and my goal is just to go through the weekend clean. I don’t want to have any incidents, and learn as much as I can in my first race.”

Tom Kerr, Driver, No. 73 Got Veins Porsche Cayman: “I’m just really looking forward to being back with TPC Racing, and I get to race this Porsche Cayman at Indianapolis Motor Speedway! It’s such a great experience. I haven’t gotten to race as much as I’d like to this season, but I wanted to make sure I was back for this week and we’ll make the most of it. Not a lot of people have been able to stand on the podium at Indy, but we’ve got a chance to make it happen if we stay clean and fast.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.