Mazda MX-5 Cup Renews Partnership with IMSA and Andersen Promotions

The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich® Tires has extended its partnership with sanctioning body International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and series operations specialists Andersen Promotions. Both parties have taken the series to new heights of professionalism and popularity.

Mazda MX-5 Cup will continue to operate under the IMSA umbrella in 2024 and beyond. The relationship with IMSA began in 2021 and instantly captured the attention of sports car fans globally. The opportunity to compete at tracks including Daytona International Speedway and Sebring International Raceway, as part of some of North America’s most iconic events, has highlighted how competitive and entertaining the series can be.

“The MX-5 Cup series puts on some of the most entertaining races in all of motorsports,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Since joining the IMSA family in 2021, the MX-5 Cup series has become quite a popular addition to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event weekends, with pulse-pounding action and photo finishes seemingly every time out. We are proud to confirm that the series will continue with IMSA sanctioning for at least the next three years and hopefully well into the future.”

Equally as important, the officiating and administrative services IMSA offers rival any professional racing syndicate and the AMR Safety Team is indispensable.

MX-5 Cup became part of the Andersen Promotions roster in 2016. With decades of operational experience in motorsports, Andersen Promotions brought a wealth of resources and knowledge to the table. Their staffing has brought the series to a higher level of professionalism and efficiency with a high priority placed on customer service for competitors.

“The Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship is not only the best value in motorsports, but it has awesome teams and drivers delivering fantastic racing event after event,” Andersen Promotions Owner & CEO Dan Andersen said. “It’s been a real pleasure for Andersen to be involved in series operations and work alongside the professionals at IMSA to produce something we are especially proud of. The future looks very strong thanks to Mazda.”

The continuity of these relationships ensures that MX-5 Cup is well situated for further growth as a star among spec racing series for years to come.

“IMSA and Andersen have been phenomenal partners,” Mazda Motorsports Senior Manager Jonathan Applegate said. “Andersen Promotions has streamlined the operations of the series and their staff bring a lot of experience. That’s especially helpful since our relationship with IMSA has increased our audience worldwide. I believe our competitors are equally pleased to know these top-tier services will continue.”

The 2023 Mazda MX-5 Cup season comes to a close October 11 – 13 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Watch Round 13 on Thursday, October 12 at 5:45pm ET and Round 14, Friday, October 12 at 10:30am ET, both streaming live on RACER.com.

About: The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich® Tires is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup awards more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.