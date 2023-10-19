Young’s Motorsports Homestead-Miami Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Baptist Health 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Brad Perez

Primary Partner(s): Space Beans

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Hollywood, Fla. native Brad Perez as the driver of the No. 02 Space Beans Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second time in 2023.

Perez, a gifted racer returns to Young’s Motorsports for the first time since competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April.

The Floridian is set to make his third Truck Series start of 2023 in the penultimate race of the season.

About Brad: Brad Perez, 26, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He currently competes part-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Perez is doted as a hardworking, first-generation racer of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent making his way into professional motorsports.

Perez started racing go-karts at a 17-years-old before building a Spec Miata to participate in the hyper-competitive SCCA Spec Miata class — while taking on multiple internships in organizations series including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA and NASA to further elevate his racing and technical prowess.

He then moved to North Carolina in 2019, working for multiple NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, ARCA, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series teams over the years.

These experiences provided invaluable exposure to the inner working of professional racing teams. Currently, he shares his driving knowledge as a high-performance driving instructor at the BMW Performance Center in Greer, S.C. and the Ford Performance Driving School in Concord, N.C.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Young’s Motorsports and Perez welcome Space Beans Coffee as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for this weekend’s race.

Space Beans is out-of-this-world coffee COMING SOON – the official launch date is December 1, 2023.

Embark on a journey through the Cosmos of Coffee with Space Beans.

Follow their social media for news and updates.

Glad To Have You Here: For his third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on an oval, Young’s Motorsports and Perez also introduce three major associate marketing partners for the 22nd race of the 2023 season.

Apex Coffee Roasters is a craft specialty coffee roastery established in 2014 in Waco, Texas. Each of us at Apex remember a cup of coffee in the past which redefined our perspective of what coffee could be. We started this company with hopes of recreating that experience for as many people as possible.

Since 1969, The Round Table (11205 NW 7th Ave. Miami, FL) is a North Miami staple. featured in the New Times Miami, it is a friendly and fun sports bar featuring a live DJ every night, billiards tables, 15 TVs and karaoke inside of its castle-like facade. Join them for Sunday Night old school R&B, or Monday Night Karaoke. The Round Table is also a great place to watch a Miami Dolphins game.

Piper Auto Sales is a pre-owned vehicle broker servicing customers in the Atlanta area with specific vehicle procurement, sales and financing. Founded by Carlos Peralta as a way to connect customers with the vehicles they truly want at an innovative cost-plus-fee price structure.

Brad Perez Truck Series Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health 200

will mark his debut in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the South Florida 1.5-mile speedway in Homestead, Fla.

Brad Perez Truck Series Stats: Since 2022, Perez has made four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, The Milwaukee Mile (Wisc.) and Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway respectively.

Perez has driven for three organizations, On Point Motorsports, Reaume Brothers Racing and Young’s Motorsports.

Perez’s part-time seasons have been highlighted by lead lap finishes in both events last season with a career-best 20th place result at COTA after starting 32nd.

In addition to Trucks, Perez has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit, including a career-best 19th place finish at Road America (Wisc.) in July driving for Alpha Prime Racing.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Perez as crew chief of the No. 02 Space Beans Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 125th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 124 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

The Baptist Health 200 will be his fifth tango at Homestead as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 15th, 16th and 17th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 10th with former Truck Series winner Timothy Peters in the 2017 Ford EcoBoost 200 on November 17, 2017.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finish of 21.9 in 14 Homestead-Miami Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 467 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finishing position of 21.9.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Brad Perez, please visit bradperez.com, like him on Facebook (Brad Perez Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@uhbrad), TikTok (@breadperez), X | Twitter (@bradxperez) and YouTube (@breadperez).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Brad Perez Pre-Race Quote:

On Homestead-Miami Speedway: I’m so grateful to race at the place I watched my first NASCAR race in the early 2000s. I am incredibly thankful to Young’s Motorsports for the opportunity. Getting to work with a familiar spotter Reed Sorenson is also huge for me.

“I know every inch of this facility except I’ve never raced on the oval, should be a fun challenge and a surreal moment getting to drive off the same pit road I’ve driven off for years. Except I’m not turning down into the infield!”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Crowe Equipment

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

2023 Driver Points Position: 28th

2023 Owner Points Position: 36th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the 22nd race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly, hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 161: This weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Boyd will make his 161st career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 107th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019, driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Back: This weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome back Crowe Equipment as the primary marketing partner for the penultimate Truck Series race of the season.

Crowe Equipment has been serving a great need in the heavy equipment industry since 1991. Crowe Equipment sells new Cat surplus parts, used and rebuilt Cat parts, and whole equipment.

Shipping worldwide, their inventory is unmatched and their turnaround times will have your job back on track quickly.

Call 1-800-741-8792 for all of your heavy equipment needs.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: For Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health 200, Young’s Motorsports, Boyd and Crowe Equipment will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the 134-lap race.

Crowe Equipment of Jasonville, Indiana has extended their partnership with Spencer Boyd adding to their years of sponsorship. The iconic yellow and black design that has been prevalent through the years will return with the addition of some pink recognizing breast cancer awareness month.

The addition of pink comes along with a special passenger added to the name rail of Boyd’s No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado. Kay Crowe’s name has been printed above the driver’s door honoring the mother of Crowe Equipment’s owner, Scott Crowe, who lost her battle with breast cancer.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 will mark Boyd’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the famed South Florida 1.5-mile speedway.

In his three previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 22nd after starting 28th in the 2020 Baptist Health 200 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

He holds an average finish of 29.3 since 2016.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has made 61 starts throughout his career, carrying an average finishing position of 25.1.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 107 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.5.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Crowe Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

Saturday afternoon will be his first dance at Homestead-Miami Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and X | Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Homestead-Miami Speedway: “Going pink with Crowe Equipment in Miami means so much to many of us. We are using Homestead this weekend to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with our fresh paint scheme while honoring the life of Kay Crowe.

“The Young’s Motorsports No. 12 team brought us a beautiful truck and I look forward at the opportunity to capture a strong finish with our No. 12 Crowe Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST on Saturday afternoon.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nick Leitz

Primary Partner(s): Precision Measurements Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: 69th

2023 Owner Points Position: 35th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back!: This weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Chesapeake, Va. native Nick Leitz as the driver of the No. 20 Precision Measurements Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST for the third time in 2023.

In May, Leitz made his Truck Series debut for Young’s Motorsports at Kansas Speedway where he finished 21st after starting 31st in the Heart of America 200.

A little more than a month later, Leitz returned at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway where he impressed with a top-20 finish in the Rackley Roofing 200.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Young’s Motorsports and Leitz welcome Precision Measurements Inc. as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for this weekend’s race.

Precision Measurements Inc. (PMI) is a full-service Land Surveying firm, established in 1995, providing surveying services statewide, nationwide and internationally with offices in Virginia Beach, Newport News, Richmond and Chantilly, Virginia as well as Columbia, Maryland.

PMI is currently licensed to perform surveying services in Virginia, West Virginia, District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

Nick Leitz Truck Series Stats: Since 2022, Leitz has made five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway respectively.

Leitz has driven for two organizations, Reaume Brothers Racing and Young’s Motorsports.

Earlier this year at Nashville Superspeedway, Leitz earned a career-best 19th place finish after qualifying 29th in the No. 20 Precision Measurements Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Homestead will mark Leitz’s sixth career Truck Series start.

In September, Leitz made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Kansas Speedway, driving the No. 38 Ford Mustang for RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers.

Nick Leitz Truck Series Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway will mark the Virginian’s second Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile track.

Last fall, he earned a track-best finish of 28th after starting 33rd in the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 for Reaume Bros. Racing.

He also holds an average finish of 28.0 and has completed 131 of 134 laps, for a 97.8 percent lap completion rate.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Leitz as crew chief of the No. 20 Precision Measurements Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 116th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 115 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes.

The final intermediate race of the season will be his sixth tango at Homestead as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Nick Leitz, please visit NickLeitzRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Nick Leitz) and follow him on Instagram (@nickleitz) and X | Twitter (@NickLeitz_).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nick Leitz Pre-Race Quote:

On Homestead-Miami Speedway: “Excited to go back to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend with the Young’s Motorsports team. I had a great run there last year. it’s a fun track and I am excited to work with Joe (Lax, crew chief) and the Young’s Motorsports crew again to finish the season in the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado, while Greg (Van Alst) recovers.

“Thanks to Tyler (Young) and everyone at Young’s Motorsports for the opportunity and Precision Measurements Inc. for their continued support.”

Race Information:

The Baptist Health 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 22nd of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 4:05 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows. The 36-truck field will take the green flag the next day, Saturday, October 21, 2023, shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).