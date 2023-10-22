Kaulig Racing to Part Ways with Chandler Smith in 2024

LEXINGTON, N.C. (October 22, 2023) – Kaulig Racing announced today that Chandler Smith will not return to the organization’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) program next season.

Smith, who is seventh in the series Playoffs standing, has earned one win, three pole awards, eight top five and 12 top-10 finishes this season. The November 4th event at Phoenix Raceway will serve as Smith’s final race with Kaulig Racing.

The 2024 driver lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.