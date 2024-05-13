Kyle Busch on challenges of adjusting to the Next Gen car

Kyle Busch spoke about the challenges he is experiencing with the Next Gen car Friday afternoon at Darlington Raceway. And although he has earned six top 10s this season, he is in the midst of a 33-race winless streak.

His frustration was palpable as he detailed the issues he has encountered in finding the right balance in the Next Gen car.

“It definitely drives different than the old (Gen-6) car,” Busch explained. “You know, what that is… I’m not exactly sure. I mean, it seems when you lead into the corner and the right front is outside the right rear, the car is much tighter. When you get to the center off of the corner and the right front is inside the right rear coming downhill, it’s much looser. And so trying to find the balance of that has been difficult, trying to get that right.

“But the old car didn’t have that sensation,” he added. “It was easy to just make a smooth corner and have the balance stay the same the whole time, where now I feel like I’m fighting many more balance issues.

“And on top of just fighting those balance issues by yourself, throw in the aero deficiencies that you have in traffic and now you’re just confused. Like you think that you’re going to expect it to do one thing and it does something else and you lose a tenth of a second because you’re trying to garner that feel of what it is.

“I mean, we’re literally all grasping at half of a tenth of a second to be the best car on the racetrack. I mean, many of our pace studies that come out after these races, two-tenths is the difference between first and 25th. So you’re literally grasping at very small gains to move yourself up that pylon.”

Busch had another frustrating race at Darlington in the Goodyear 400 Sunday afternoon, finishing in 27th place.

“We had a tough day today but my crew chief, Randall Burnett, and all the guys on the zone Chevrolet team never gave up. They made adjustment after adjustment all day long but just weren’t able to hit on a combination that worked. I just didn’t have any grip anywhere for much of the race.

“In the last stage, Randall made the call to short pit and we gained track position, cycling up to 12th-place. We made our last stop with 40 or so laps to go but got zapped by a caution just a few laps later. We took the wave around and got back on the lead lap but unfortunately, we couldn’t make up that lost track position.”

Busch is currently 13th in the driver point standings as the series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend for the All-Star Race.