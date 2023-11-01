Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | CRAFTSMAN 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt

Primary Partner(s): RANDCO Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

He’s Back!: This weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Willow Park, Texas native Kaden Honeycutt, as the driver of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST for the fifth time in 2023.

Earlier this year, Honeycutt had an impressive showing in his Young’s Motorsports debut at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in May, where he qualified on speed in 24th position and fought throughout the 158-lap race for a lead-lap 10th-place finish.

The result was a season-best for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

A week later, he delivered a solid 17th-place finish after starting 11th in the inaugural Tyson 250.

He made an additional start steering the No. 02 RANDCO Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST in last month’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway.

Most recently, Honeycutt tackled Bristol Motor Speedway with the Young’s Motorsports team.

Phoenix will signify his 11th Truck Series start of the 2023 season between three teams.

About Kaden: Kaden Honeycutt is 20 years old and resides in Aledo, TX. Honeycutt started racing in 2012 in the Bandolero Division, compiling multiple wins throughout Alabama and Texas.

In 2016, he moved into the INEX Legend Car Young Lions Division, where he visited victory lane multiple times. In 2017, he advanced to the INEX Pro Series, where he won the Las Vegas Bullring Showdown.

2017 also saw Honeycutt competing in the Pro Truck Series, including the 2017 Pro Truck Snowball Derby event at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.

From 2018 to 2020, he graduated to the ARCA Menards Series and competed in select Super Late Model and IMCA Dirt Modified events.

Over the past two seasons, he has participated in the CARS Tours Late Model program, picking up three victories and continuing to compete in select IMCA Dirt Modified events.

Last year, he advanced to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, where he amassed one top-10 and three top-15 finishes.

This season, he has continued a limited Truck Series program while also competing in select CARS Tour events.

All Board: Texas-based RANDCO Industries Inc. will serve as the primary partner on Honeycutt’s No. 02 Chevrolet RST in the Valley of the Sun.

Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway will mark Honeycutt’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.0-mile oval.

Last November, Honeycutt delivered a career-best ninth-place finish after starting 15th in the 2023 edition of the Lucas Oil 150 for On Point Motorsports.

Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Stats: Entering Phoenix, Honeycutt has 19 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best ninth-place finish twice, most recently at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, where he finished ninth after starting third in the WEATHERGUARD Truck Race on Dirt for Roper Racing.

In 2023 alone, Honeycutt has delivered two top-10 finishes in 10 starts.

Since 2021, he has carried an average finish of 20.7.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeycutt as crew chief of the No. 02 RANDCO Industries Inc. | Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Thursday night, he will be crew chief in his 126th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 125 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

The CRAFTSMAN 150 will be his fifth tango at Phoenix Raceway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 18th, 19th and 20th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 13th with now team principal winner Tyler Young at the wheel in the 2015 Lucas Oil 150 on November 13, 2015.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.2 and an average finish of 25.2 in 17 Phoenix Raceway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 470 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finishing position of 21.9.

Kaden Honeycutt Pre-Race Quote:

On Phoenix Raceway: “I am very excited to run for Young’s Motorsports again this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. I appreciate the opportunity as always to go at it again in the Truck Series. We had a very good package at Bristol and qualifying was on me messing up the truck and not showing what we had.

“I am very confident about what we can show for Phoenix. I know we can turn some heads this weekend and that’s what the plan is to show how good Young’s Motorsports team really is. It is going to be a busy weekend but I am more than ready for the challenge and cannot wait to get on track Thursday night!”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): King of the Hammers

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

2023 Driver Points Position: 28th

2023 Owner Points Position: 35th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, the 23rd and final race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly, hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 162: This weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Boyd will make his 162nd career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 109th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019, driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Back: This weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome King of Hammers as the primary marketing partner for the Truck Series season finale.

King of the Hammers is the official website of Hammerking Productions. The founders of Hammerking are the force that founded the National race series, Ultra4 Racing, and the toughest week of one-day, off-road races in the world, King of The Hammers.

King of the Hammers takes place the beginning of the year on public lands in Johnson Valley, California.

King of the Hammers (KOH) is the toughest two weeks of one-day, off-road races in the world.

Held annually in California, the race has evolved from a single race to feature over 1,000 competitors, 80,000 on-site fans and nearly 3 million online viewers in 2023. King of the Hammers is most notable for its 4400 unlimited horsepower, 4-wheel drive vehicles.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s CRAFTSMAN 150 will mark Boyd’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the famed Arizona 1.0-mile speedway.

In his three previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 27th after starting 18th in the 2020 Lucas Oil 150 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

He holds an average finish of 30.3 since 2020.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has made 62 starts throughout his career, carrying an average finishing position of 25.2.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 108 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.5.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 King of the Hammers Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

Friday night will be his first dance at Phoenix Raceway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Phoenix Raceway: “I am ready to get out to the desert in our No. 12 King of the Hammers Chevrolet Silverado RST. Phoenix is a fun mix of short track and high speed.

“I am excited to get on track Thursday and close out the 2023 Truck Series on a high note with the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports team!”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nick Leitz

Primary Partner(s): Precision Measurements Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: 51st

2023 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back!: This weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Chesapeake, Va. native Nick Leitz as the driver of the No. 20 Precision Measurements Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST for the fourth and final time in 2023.

In May, Leitz made his Truck Series debut for Young’s Motorsports at Kansas Speedway where he finished 21st after starting 31st in the Heart of America 200.

A little more than a month later, Leitz returned at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway where he impressed with a top-20 finish in the Rackley Roofing 200.

Most recently, Leitz substituted for the injured Greg Van Alst at Homestead-Miami Speedway where he delivered a respectable 23rd-place finish after qualifying on speed in the 25th position.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Phoenix, Young’s Motorsports and Leitz welcome Precision Measurements Inc. as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for this weekend’s season finale.

Precision Measurements Inc. (PMI) is a full-service Land Surveying firm, established in 1995, providing surveying services statewide, nationwide and internationally with offices in Virginia Beach, Newport News, Richmond and Chantilly, Virginia as well as Columbia, Maryland.

PMI is currently licensed to perform surveying services in Virginia, West Virginia, District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

Nick Leitz Truck Series Stats: Since 2022, Leitz has made six NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway respectively.

Leitz has driven for two organizations, Reaume Brothers Racing and Young’s Motorsports.

Earlier this year at Nashville Superspeedway, Leitz earned a career-best 19th place finish after qualifying 29th in the No. 20 Precision Measurements Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Phoenix will mark Leitz’s seventh career Truck Series start.

In September, Leitz made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Kansas Speedway, driving the No. 38 Ford Mustang for RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers.

Nick Leitz Truck Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s CRAFTSMAN 150 at Phoenix Raceway will mark the Virginian’s inaugural Truck Series start at the 1.0-mile track.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Leitz as crew chief of the No. 20 Precision Measurements Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

On Friday night, he will be crew chief in his 117th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 116 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes.

The final race of the season will be his fifth tango at Phoenix as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Nick Leitz Pre-Race Quote:

On Phoenix Raceway: I’m excited for Phoenix with Tyler (Young) and the Young’s Motorsports guys. Phoenix is a new track for me but we have the momentum going from Homestead a couple of weeks ago.

“It is very cool to keep working with Joe Lax and the crew for these weeks consecutively and building our notebook together. Thank you to Young’s Motorsports and Precision Measurements Inc. for the opportunity to keep doing this and hope to have a strong finish on Friday night!”

Race Information:

The CRAFTSMAN 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the 23rd of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Thursday, November 2, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows on race day, Friday, November 3, 2023, at 3:05 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 7:00 p.m. (10:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (MT).