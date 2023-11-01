Christian Rose | AM Racing Phoenix Raceway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | CRAFTSMAN 150

Fast Facts

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Christian Rose

Primary Partner(s): Disability Opportunity Fund | Nine-Line Apparel

Manufacturer: Ford F-150

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

Spotter: Tony Raines

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 116

Driver Championship Point Standings: N/A

Team Championship Point Standings: 30th

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: AM Racing development driver Christian Rose returns to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene with AM Racing to compete in his second race of the season in Friday night’s season-finale CRAFTSMAN 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

The race will provide another double-duty weekend for AM Racing who will also compete in Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series Championship 4 Race with driver Brett Moffitt in the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang.

Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of the Disability Opportunity Fund for the 23rd of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races this season.

Launched in 2007, The Disability Opportunity Fund (DOF) is the country’s only community development financial institution (CDFI) that applies its financial services and expertise specifically to assist people with disabilities. The DOF, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, provides credit and financial services as well as technical assistance to increase access and accessibility to community-based settings such as schools, community centers, healthcare facilities and housing.

The mission of the DOF is to “provide technical and financial services to individuals and organizations serving the disability market throughout the United States, with a focus on affordable housing, education, vocational training and employment.” The vision of DOF is to “create a society where financing is readily available to address the gap in housing and related services for people with disabilities and their families.”

In its first 16 years, DOF has supported 100 plus projects in 35 states. These activities have benefitted over 50,000 people with disabilities and their families.

Additional Support: In addition to the Disability Opportunity Fund, Nine-Line Apparel will serve as a major associate marketing partner for the Truck Series season finale on Friday night.

Founded in 2012 by Army Captain and former Special Operations Air Mission Commander Tyler Merritt, Nine Line Apparel is a patriotic lifestyle brand based out of Savannah, Georgia. Nine Line is known for their patriotic designs, and as a give-back organization that supports our nation’s veterans and first responders through the Nine Line Foundation and other non-profit initiatives.

To learn more, visit ninelineapparel.com.

Thanks For Your Support: With more than 95 percent of the 2023 Truck Series season complete, AM Racing and Christian Rose would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Black Draft Farm & Distillery, Eggs Up Grill, Extreme Family Fitness, Flying Circle, Labworks USA, Lopez Team, Mountaineer Rub, Mobil 1, Secure Testing Services LLC., Whitetail Smokeless and Warwood Tool.

Christian Rose Truck Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s CRAFTSMAN 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway will serve as Rose’s inaugural Truck Series race in the Valley of the Sun.

Rose, however, does have two ARCA Menards Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, including a track-best 23rd-place finish in March’s General Tire 150.

Christian Rose NASCAR Truck Series Career Stats: Rose will make his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Earlier this season, Rose made his Truck Series debut at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, where he started his No. 22 Secure Testing Services LLC. | Labworks USA Ford F-150 35th and finished 32nd.

2023 ARCA Menards Series Season Recap: Rose and the No. 32 AM Racing Ford Mustang team recently completed their inaugural rookie season together in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series.

Together, the team was able to maneuver two top-five and 13 top-10 finishes during the season’s 20-race slate. Rose finished third in the championship standings but was first among drivers for laps completed.

Rose’s season was highlighted by a career-best third-place finish at Salem (Ind.) Speedway in September and leading laps in his AM Racing debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Ryan “Pickle” London is Christian Rose’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 89th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Friday night and his fourth race at the 1.0-mile facility in Avondale, Ariz.

In his previous 88 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, he has collected one win (Talladega Superspeedway | October 2021), two top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and X | Twitter (@CRoseRacing).

Christian Rose Quoteboard:

On Phoenix Raceway: “I am very thankful for the opportunity to compete in Friday night’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Phoenix Raceway. It is such an honor to carry the Disability Opportunity Fund’s colors along with our great partnership with Nine Line Apparel

.

“It is very important for me to showcase the great things that the D.O.F. does for many families around the country and how they can make an impact in the NASCAR community as well.

﻿“As for the race on Friday night, I am just looking forward to building on what we did at Richmond. We made the race and made strides throughout the race and saw the checkered flag. If we can do that on Friday night with a better finish, the race will be considered extremely successful.”

Race Information:

The CRAFTSMAN 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the 23rd of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Thursday, November 2, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows on race day, Friday, November 3, 2023, at 3:05 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 7:00 p.m. (10:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (MT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt, Christian Rose and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series and Dirt Modified seasons respectively.