QEV Technologies to join forces with Formula G as Technical Partner

Front-running Spanish outfit will provide technical support

QEV Technologies, front runners in electric mobility, has been formally announced as the technical partner behind the all-new Formula G series.

Already prolific within motorsport, QEV Tech builds and runs the FIA RX2e Championship – the stepping stone category in the all-electric World Rallycross series – as well as running Carlos Sainz Snr.’s ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team Extreme E squad, as along with working with several Formula E teams and manufacturers. They also took part in the development of the FC1 with a battery-powered SUV platform. It is the most powerful Rallycross vehicle ever built for Nitro RX.

QEV Tech is exclusively focused on electric racing, renowned for its work in EV motorsport development and technology, offering clients its cutting-edge innovations in R&D as well as full vehicle engineering and development.

QEV Tech’s state of the art headquarters, situated at the entrance to the famous Montmelo circuit near Barcelona, have a prototype assembly and production facility for hypercars as well as a racing car production, setup and EV engine dyno.

QEV Tech’s recent expansion has been extremely successful in recent years with the development of solutions for urban mobility through ZEROID the new mobility brand of QEV Tech, which will help change the face of urban transportation in the coming years.

In this exciting partnership with Formula G, QEV Tech will put all its development expertise into play, by leading all the technological project and undertake the development of the powertrain and battery, unquestionably standing as the ideal technological partner.

“Motorsport is our passion,” said CEO Joan Orus. “It provides the ‘halo effect’ for everything we are creating in the factory and gives the company an exciting, vibrant environment for all our technicians.

“I was involved in Formula E from the outset and I have been saying to Alejandro Agag and others within Formula E and Extreme E that we need a junior category for drivers entering the electric journey. I am delighted that we are involved in Formula G and that it creates two categories for drivers to specialise in this field.

“Formula One has Formula Two and Formula Three which is the proving ground for drivers graduating into the top echelon. To be successful in Formula One you need to be quick and have the fastest car. In electric motorsport you need to have a number of more complex skills as well; you need to be able to understand how to conserve energy and use the power intelligently. These are skills which can be learned in the Formula G series.”

“Similarly, the collaboration will give us an opportunity to provide opportunities for young engineers and mechanics in the early stages of their career to learn the skills around electric motorsport.”

Formula G and QEV Tech have an equal passion for the future of mobility and for the education and nurturing of drivers and technicians within this field. The targets are shared over the two organisations and the ambition is to create an academy to train drivers and engineers and technicians in the electric motorsport field.

“Of course, we are delighted to be working with QEV Tech,” said Dilbagh Gill, Founder and Chief Executive Officer – Formula G.

“We share the same aims and goals and we have worked together in Formula E and other projects. QEV Tech is the perfect partner for this championship. I have every confidence in QEV Technologies to deliver two fantastic cars for our two categories.”

Updates regarding development, drivers, teams, and partners will be announced in the coming months. Please visit the Formula G website for more details.

