Radford Motors Introduces New Type 62-2 Track Car Edition Series After First Commissioned Car Wins Pikes Peak in Record-Setting Time

Legendary Legacy Brand in British Coachbuilding Creates New Bespoke Creation for Motorsports Enthusiasts with Exclusive New Racing Edition Now Available

Following this year’s Exhibition Class win at Pikes Peak with Driver Tanner Foust posting a record-breaking time of 09:37.326, Radford Motors is proud to introduce the company’s new Type 62-2 Track Car Edition series. With a limited production run of only 12, the gorgeous new track machine represents a custom coachbuilt racer engineered for track day thrills. With commissions from Radford Motors starting at $1 million, each 710-hp bespoke Type 62-2 Track Car is a race-ready work of art made in the same grand tradition of Harold Radford’s celebrated British coachbuilding company founded in 1948.

“As a coachbuilder, Radford revels in creating one-off cars. Each bespoke to client wishes in terms of build and performance. Our Pikes Peak-winning car this year was the first example of our new Type 62-2 Track Edition car. A single seat weapon born to tame the mountain,”comments F1 Champion and Radford Motors Co-Founder Jenson Button. “The Pikes Peak car received an additional cooling package to combat the overheating risks at altitude as well as a F1 engineered aero to keep the car planted. Tiptronic controls at the steering wheel and an increased turning circle to tackle the bends and curves of Pikes Peak all combined to not only allow us a class win, but to set a new class record. Quite the debut.”

Each new subsequent Type 62-2 Track Edition car presents Radford Motors clients with the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with the company’s incredible team that includes automotive and motorsports luminaries such as F1 championship-winning driver Jenson Button, Ant Anstead, and Roger Behle. One of the truly special aspects of commissioning a bespoke Type 62-2 Track Edition is that Radford Motors can also work with clients (if they wish) to field their car in a specific, special race such as Pikes Peak or The Hillclimb at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed.

Upon its founding almost seventy-five years ago, British coachbuilder Harold Radford became synonymous with works of automotive art, including custom channeling and metalwork, lavish interiors, the creation of the first shooting brake style car, and even worked on the street version of the GT40. Synonymous with style, Radford Motors grew into a quintessentially British brand adored by celebrities and aristocrats alike. The successful coachbuilder worked with almost every major British auto marque, customizing luxury automobiles of all kinds for well-heeled clientele.

Today, the legacy that Harold Radford started continues courtesy of the three new founders of the revived Radford Motors, Button, Anstead, and Behle. Each Type 62-2 Track Edition car represents thousands of hours of engineering and exclusive design work to realize a client’s dream vehicle.

“Under the skin of each Radford Motors Type 62-2 Track Edition is a highly tuned supercar that leans into our F1 partners and engineers as well as Colin Chapman’s ethos of simplifying everything and adding lightness,” comments Radford Motors Co-Founder Ant Anstead. “Our cars are some of the lightest supercars on the planet and offer an exhilarating driving experience that we believe has been lost in recent years. As increasingly complex features seem to be added more and more by many car manufacturers, Radford Motors works to actively remove them. ”

The new Radford Motors Track Edition boasts an array of enhanced engineering and chassis upgrades that depart from the road car version, encompassing a broader body constructed with a full carbon composite monocoque, an updated underbody design, revamped subframes, a fresh suspension system, and a newly integrated rear airfoil. Each Track Edition car is capable of producing up to 710 horsepower, propelling from 0-60 mph in under 2.2 seconds with a remarkable top speed of 160 mph. Both solo and twin seats are also made available in both left and right hand driver versions. This exclusive package also includes a personalized Sparco racing ensemble and an intimate driver handover experience led by Radford Motor’s visionary founder and Formula 1 World Champion, Jenson Button.

The triumphant return of Radford Motors today represents a nostalgic nod to the golden age of British coachbuilding, seamlessly blending traditional artisanal craftsmanship with cutting-edge modern technology, all in homage to the timeless Radford brand.

For additional details or to commission a Type 62-2 Track Edition car, please visit www.radford.co