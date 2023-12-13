Spring Mountain Doubles Radical Racing Academy

PAHRUMP, Nev. – Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club has doubled the program availability in 2024 for its highly popular Radical Racing Academy. The program already boasted the largest fleet of Radical SR3 racecars in the nation for racing drivers and the general public to sample and hone their craft in.

Designed much like Spring Mountain’s other driving programs, which include Corvette’s Ron Fellows Performance Driving School and the Cadillac V-Performance Academy, the Radical Racing Academy caters to aspiring racers and seasoned drivers alike, offering a progressive curriculum that will target and expand student’s skillsets on a personalized level.

“The Radical Racing Academy in one of the only racing schools to feature Le Mans prototype style machines, and returning customers a new challenge, allowing them to graduate from a sportscar to a world-class racecar.” said Dave Petrie, CEO of Spring Mountain. “Graduates receive an elevated experience in a racecar they will likely want to buy.”

Attendees will drive the cutting-edge Radical SR3 and experience its unparalleled race technology. By utilizing its integrated data and feedback while performing car control exercises and open-lapping sessions, students will become better technical drivers with increased confidence and comfortability on track. Some students may also be eligible to receive their SCCA permit upon completion of the course.

The combination of Spring Mountain’s facility and Radical equipment is a proven formula, having been instrumental throughout the formative years of a number of drivers including 2023 Le Mans Winner (LMP2 Pro-Am) George Kurtz, four times Le Mans starter and 2017 European Le Mans Champion (LMP3) John Falb, multi-time Radical Cup North America champion and 2023 Radical World Champion (Platinum) Alan Miller as well as 2023 Petit Le Mans winner (GTD), 2022 Radical World Champion (Pro 1340) and Official Lamborghini Young Driver Patrick Liddy.

Spring Mountain will now host multiple 2-Day Radical Racing Academy per month. Tuition starts at $5,495, and enrollment includes clubhouse access with breakfast and lunch prepared by Spring Mountain’s onsite chef. Accommodations in Spring Mountain’s condominiums are available for an additional fee. Call 800-381-6891 or view online at www.radicalracingacademy.com.

ABOUT SPRING MOUNTAIN MOTOR RESORT & COUNTRY CLUB

Founded in 2004 by partners John Morris and Brad Rambo, Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club is a 933-acre state-of-the-art racing facility and exclusive motorsports country club located just 55 miles west of downtown Las Vegas. With over 9 miles of challenging racetrack and an array of resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse, condominiums, and SM Estates, Spring Mountain boasts not only the longest road course in North America, but also delivers a world-class motorsports experience to driving enthusiasts of all levels, with plans to continue track and facility growth.

Home to the renowned Ron Fellows Performance Driving School, Cadillac V-Performance Academy, Radical Racing Academy, Club Spring Mountain, Spring Mountain Racing, and the Spring Mountain Radical Cup Challenge series for club members, the resort offers a variety of services, including performance driving instruction, track rentals, team building activities, performance vehicle sales, and more.

SPRING MOUNTAIN MOTOR RESORT & COUNTRY CLUB is an independently owned and operated Nevada LLC, privately funded and headquartered in Pahrump, Nevada. For more information, call toll free (800) 391-6891 or (775) 727-6363, and visit our website at www.racespringmountain.com.