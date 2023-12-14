The UTV World Championship Expands to 3 Races as Part of the UNLTD Off-Road Racing Series

UTV manufacturers invited to participate in the UNLTD Off-Road Racing UTV World Championship Manufacturers Cup

UNLTD Off-Road Racing announced today that The UTV World Championship will expand from a single race to a three-race series as part of the newly formed UNLTD Off-Road Racing Championship Series. The series will include The Parker 400 in Parker, AZ, The Mint 400 in Las Vegas, NV and The California 300 in Barstow, CA, comprising over 1100 miles of the toughest off-road terrain in North America.

In addition, all of the top UTV manufacturers have been invited to participate in the UNLTD Off-Road Racing UTV World Championship Manufacturers Cup. Just like the racers, points will be assigned to manufacturers based on their racers finishing results, to determine which OEM currently dominates the sport of off-road racing. Special awards and recognition will be given to the manufacturer with the most successful teams and vehicles at the conclusion of the UNLTD season.

“The UTV platform has evolved quickly to become one of the most capable off-road vehicle platforms on the planet! It’s time we had a challenge that truly puts them to the test,” said UNLTD Off-Road Racing CEO Matt Martelli. “Less than 50% of the competitors will likely finish all 1100 miles of the UTV World Championship Series. To get a podium will mean you are among the best in the world, but to win this championship will mean you are the best UTV racer on the planet – with the most capable vehicle, and team. This is by far the most challenging race series for UTV’s ever created!”

The UTV World Championship was started in 2015 as a premiere showcase and ultimate proving ground for UTV manufacturers, aftermarket products, and racers. It quickly grew into one of the biggest and most coveted races in the sport, and launched the careers of countless factory backed athletes.

In 2020, the event was moved from Laughlin to Lake Havasu City and the format and courses were changed to make the event more challenging. For the past two years the event has been part of The California 300 Off-Road Race in Barstow, California. In 2024, the UTV World Championship will feature a dedicated “Youth UTV World Championship” that will add additional prizes and prestige to the already wildly popular event.

“We started UTV Youth racing in 2015 as a way to help foster up-and-coming racers and give them a massive stage to compete on. Next year, we’re ramping that up and giving Youth racers a three race series that will allow them to compete alongside some of the best in the sport. We feel it’s time they receive special recognition for their classes and put them front and center at our start/finish line spectating,” stated UNLTD Event Director Kilian Hamlin.

Details regarding racer registration, sponsorship packages, exhibitor vending, spectator tickets, camping, and parking passes for UNLTD Off-Road Racing are live on Unlimitedoffroadracing.com.

About UNLTD Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400, The UTV World Championship and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the newly formed league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.