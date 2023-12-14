Extreme E confirms extension with ESPN

14 December 2023, London: Extreme E, the innovative electric off-road racing series, has confirmed an extension of its broadcast partnership with ESPN in Latin America.

ESPN will broadcast live racing action as well as highlights, magazine, preview and review shows across Latin American countries including Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Chile in English, Spanish or Portuguese. Following its debut in South America last year with races in Chile and Uruguay, the continent has a strong affinity with Extreme E.

The championship held its title decider in South America, as a captivating 2023 campaign was concluded deep in the Atacama Desert, Chile, for the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix. In the closest championship fight in Extreme E history, five teams were in with a shot of title glory – with Nico Rosberg’s Rosberg X Racing the victors for their second championship in three seasons.

Ali Russell, Managing Director at Extreme E, said: “ESPN is one of the biggest names in sports broadcasting and I’m delighted they’ll continue to air Extreme E in Latin America.

“It was fitting that our dramatic Season 3 finale took place in South America – a continent which has huge passion for motorsport, and particularly our championship having raced there for the past two seasons.

“South America is a very important market for Extreme E and not only do we display wheel-to-wheel racing on-track, but we will continue to leave a long-lasting positive impact through our Legacy Programmes in each destination off it. I am delighted that we will continue to bring our pioneering championship to a huge Latin American audience.”

Extreme E is currently shown by more than 90 broadcasters in over 200 territories worldwide.

Earlier this year, the championship announced delivered huge growth in its global audience figures in 2022, soaring to 135 million viewers. This marks an improvement of more than 30 per cent compared to its inaugural season in 2021.

To learn more about Extreme E, visit – www.Extreme-E.com