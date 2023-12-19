Mitsubishi Motors to Begin Production of the New Minicab EV Electric Commercial Vehicle in Indonesia, the First Local Production of the Vehicle Outside Japan

TOKYO, Dec 19, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced today that it has started production of the new Minicab EV (L100 EV in Indonesia), a kei-car(1) class electric commercial vehicle at PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (hereafter, MMKI), Mitsubishi Motors’ factory in Indonesia. It will go on sale in Indonesia in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

“In 2017, MMKI began production of the Xpander, which is now not only sold domestically in Indonesia, but also exported to support the development of the Indonesian auto industry,” said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. “With the start of our first production of EVs overseas, we hope to meet the growing demand for EVs in the ASEAN region and at the same time contribute to the country’s environmental initiatives.”

The Minicab EV is a monobox design vehicle equipped with the EV system proven in the world’s first mass-produced EV, the i-MiEV. In addition, measures such as placing the drive battery under the center of the floor ensure that the EV components can be mounted without sacrificing the vehicle’s large cargo space, while a low center of gravity provides outstanding steering stability and a pleasant ride.

In response to the intensifying efforts in various fields aimed at achieving a carbon-neutral society, as well as increasing demand for logistics-related and commercial EVs for sustainable business activities, Mitsubishi Motors will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions in the last mile of commercial use with the Minicab EV.

In addition, as part of its ASEAN strategy, Mitsubishi Motors plans to partially export the Pajero Sport midsize SUV, which is produced in Thailand and exported to Australia, from Indonesia in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

(1) Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) —a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan—, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification—launched the i-MiEV –the world’s first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV –the world’s first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company’s website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/

News URL: https://www.acnnewswire.com/press-release/english/88203/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en | Twitter : https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en | Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd | Linkedin : https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors