NHRA RELEASES 2024 SCHEDULE FOR EIGHT-RACE HOT ROD HERITAGE RACING SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 17, 2024) – With a new stop at Woodburn Dragstrip slated for this season, the NHRA announced an exciting eight-race schedule for the 2024 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series, which will also include a pair of Wally Parks Nostalgia Nationals events.

The popular series features thrilling, must-see racing action from the nitro-burning Nostalgia Top Fuel dragsters and Nostalgia Funny Cars, which continue to be a fan favorite at each stop, as well as additional classes. Among those trying to defend their championships from the standout 2023 season are Tyler Hilton (Top Fuel), Bobby Cottrell (Funny Car) and Wayne Ramay (A/Fuel).

“We’re really thrilled for the 2024 season in the NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series, which includes an exciting first by racing at Woodburn Dragstrip,” NHRA Senior Director of Competition Mike Rice said. “The series made its first appearance at Redding last year and after a great initial event there, we’re excited to go back twice this season. We’ve expanded our schedule and added some new events, so we’re all looking forward to a terrific 2024 season.”

This season opens on its standout high note with the Good Vibrations March Meet on February 29 – March 3 at Famoso Dragstrip in Bakersfield, Calif. The NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series will make the first of two stops at fan-favorite Firebird Raceway in Boise, as the NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor Opener takes place on May 17-19 and is reserved for Funny Cars.

Following a successful debut a year ago at Redding Motorsports Park in Redding, Calif., the series returns for a pair of dates in 2024, the first being Funny Car Fever on May 24-25. That race leads into the famed Wally Parks Nostalgia Nationals East, which takes place at historic Beech Bend Raceway Park on June 13-15 and features a weekend of must-see nostalgia displays and memorable racing action.

The series resumes in August in a major way with a second trip to Firebird Raceway and the track’s famed Nightfire Nationals presented by Bi-Mart on Aug. 2-4. That event features both Top Fuel and Funny Car and three weeks later, the series makes its debut at historic Woodburn Dragstrip in Woodburn, Ore. for the Summer Nationals on Aug. 24-25. Fans at Woodburn Dragstrip will be able to take in standout Funny Car action, as well as Groups 1 and 2.

The penultimate race of the year is the second event at Redding Motorsports Park, Thunder Under the Lights on Sept. 20-21. The Wally Parks Nostalgia Nationals West then closes out the season in spectacular season on Oct. 25-27 at Famoso Dragstrip.

Nostalgia Top Fuel will compete for points at four events during the season (March Meet, Wally Parks Nostalgia Nationals East and West, and Nightfire Nationals). Nostalgia Funny Car will compete for points at six races (March Meet, Ignitor Nitro Opener, Wally Parks Nostalgia Nationals East and West, Nightfire Nationals and Summer Nationals) with their best five of six events counting for the championship.

In addition to Nostalgia Top Fuel dragster and Nostalgia Funny Car, there are two groups of other classes. Group 1 includes A/Fuel, Jr. Fuel, and 7.0 Eliminator, while Group 2 includes Nostalgia Eliminator l, Nostalgia Eliminator ll, Nostalgia Eliminator lll, A/Gas, B/Gas, C/Gas, D/Gas, and Hot Rod Eliminator. Drivers in each class can compete at five events to earn points toward their respective championships.

The NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series was developed in 2008 to help preserve NHRA’s rich history and tradition while providing racing opportunities for enthusiasts who enjoy nostalgia drag racing competition.

For more information about the NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series, please visit www.nhrahotrodheritage.com. For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

2024 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series Schedule

Feb. 29-March 3: Good Vibrations March Meet, Famoso Dragstrip, Bakersfield, Calif. (TF, FC, Group 1, Group 2)

May 17-19: NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor Nitro Opener presented by The Blower Shop, Firebird Raceway, Boise, Idaho (FC)

May 24-25: Funny Car Fever, Redding Motorsports Park, Redding, Calif. (G1, G2)

June 13-15: Wally Parks Nostalgia Nationals East, Beech Bend Raceway Park, Bowling Green, Ky. (TF, FC)

Aug. 2-4: Nightfire Nationals presented by Bi-Mart, Firebird Raceway, Boise (TF, FC)

Aug. 24-25: Summer Nationals, Woodburn Dragstrip, Woodburn, Ore. (FC, G1, G2)

Sept 20-21: Thunder Under the Lights, Redding Motorsports Park, Redding, Calif. (G1, G2)

Oct 25-27: Wally Parks Nostalgia Nationals West, Famoso Dragstrip, Bakersfield (TF, FC, G1, G2)

