FLEXJET NHRA FACTORY STOCK SHOWDOWN TO COMPETE AT 10 EVENTS IN 2024, FINALE SET FOR ST. LOUIS

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 23, 2024) – NHRA officials announced that Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, will continue as the title sponsor of the exciting NHRA Factory Stock Showdown class for the upcoming 2024 season.

The fan-favorite Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown category will have 10 races at NHRA national events for the second straight year during the 2024 campaign, beginning its year as part of the 55th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 7-10 at Gainesville Raceway. The class will finish its season at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis on Sept. 27-29 as part of the NHRA Midwest Nationals.

As part of the multi-year extension, Flexjet will also continue as the Official Private Aviation Partner of the NHRA.

“We are so delighted to continue our sponsorship of the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown,” said Flexjet’s Chief Administrative Officer Robert Sullivan. “Last year we added this event to our recruitment plan and met lots of great candidates in our search for aircraft mechanics and mechanic apprentices. This year we look forward to meeting more candidates while also continuing to create engaging employee experiences at the races across the country.”

For nearly 30 years, Flexjet has set the standard in private aviation with exceptional service and award-winning safety programs, providing its loyal and growing customer base with precise, efficient and personalized experiences on every trip. With a strong presence at NHRA races, Flexjet will also look to recruit aviation technicians throughout the season at NHRA national events. Flexjet employs more than 4,000 employees globally, including more than 1,300 people in its Flexjet’s Global Maintenance and Product Support division and nearly 1,300 pilots.

The Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown category has enjoyed steady growth and delivered remarkable action for years, with some of drag racing’s top drivers competing for the prestigious Wally behind the wheel of Chevrolet COPO Camaros, Ford Cobra Jets, and Dodge Challenger Drag Paks. In 2023, Aaron Stanfield clinched his third world championship in four years, continuing his spectacular run in the class. The talented young driver has 11 wins in the category, winning at both Bristol and Reading in 2023. Other top standouts include Mark Pawuk, Stephen Bell, Lenny Lottig, Jesse Alexandra, Lee Hartman and Del Holbrook.

Following the opener in Gainesville, the category will take part in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals in Pomona on March 21-24 and will race in the four-wide event in Las Vegas the following month, April 12-14. From there, the class will compete at the Gerber Collison & Glass, NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance on May 17-19 in Chicago. They will race twice in June, first in Bristol on June 7-9 and then in Norwalk for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on June 27-30. After taking July off, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown will make an appearance at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Aug. 15-18 in Brainerd and then the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis on Aug. 28-Sept. 2. The class will finish its season with stops at Maple Grove Raceway for the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals on Sept. 12-15 and then the finale in St. Louis.

The popular Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Bounty Program will also return in 2024. Established during the 2021 season, the program puts a “bounty” on the winner of the previous event.

“We’re thrilled to have Flexjet continue as the sponsor of our NHRA Factory Stock Showdown category and as Official Private Aviation Partner of the NHRA,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “After another great year of racing, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown continues to establish itself as one of the most exciting classes in NHRA. The class continues to grow and with another 10-race schedule in store for 2024, we’re looking forward to a great season at stops across the country.”

2024 FLEXJET NHRA FACTORY STOCK SHOWDOWN SCHEDULE

March 7-10: 55th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fl.

March 21-24: 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

April 12-14: 24th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

May 17-19: 24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

June 7-9: 23rd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 27-30: 18th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

Aug. 15-18: 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 28-Sept. 2: 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

Sept. 12-15: 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 27-29: 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

